Three Crowns launch "Deeds Beyond Measure" Ramadan Initiative 2025

Three Crowns, a leading Nigerian milk brand produced by FrieslandCampina WAMCO, has successfully launched its 2025 Ramadan initiative, tagged "Deeds Beyond Measure." This initiative encouraged Muslims to embrace the spirit of Ramadan through acts of kindness, community service, and spiritual growth.

The "Deeds Beyond Measure" initiative featured weekly challenges designed to encourage and show benevolence to communities. It commenced with participants memorizing and reciting Quranic verses and sharing 30-seconds videos of their recitations on social media. Additionally, participants were encouraged to share Iftar within their communities, fostering a spirit of generosity and unity.

In its commitment to supporting Muslim communities during this sacred month, Three Crowns introduced an extensive Iftar program across key cities in Nigeria, offering nutritious meals to Muslim faithfuls. The initiative was carried out at Alausa Secretariat Central Mosque, Lagos, Bodija Central Mosque, Ibadan and the National Mosque in Abuja. The program continued with stops at Mararaba Central Mosque, Abuja, Oja Oba Central Mosque, Ibadan and Mowe Nasfat Central Mosque in Lagos. The brand also visited the Ansar-ud-Deen Central Mosque in Kano, Nasco Fibre Mosque, Jos and Ansar-ud-Deen Central Mosque in Ilorin, Kwara State further extending its reach and providing nourishing meals to more communities in the spirit of Ramadan.

Chioma Igwe, Marketing Manager Three Crowns, stated,

As a brand that truly cares we understand the essence of this sacred exercise by our Muslim communities, connecting with the Muslim faithfuls during Iftar and sharing nourishing meals to create joyful moments together was truly a beautiful time of gratitude and wellness.

To further support nutrition throughout Ramadan, Three Crowns partnered with a renowned chef to create a special "30 Days of Ramadan" recipe guide, featuring delicious and nutritious meals made with Three Crowns Milk. This initiative helped Muslim consumers maintain a balanced diet during fasting.