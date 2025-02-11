This popular Nigerian swallow has the lowest calorie content of all

Nigerian swallows are a staple food, regularly consumed by millions nationwide.

They come in different varieties and are served at functions. Even restaurants across cities in the country make a killing off selling them.

And when you think of the popular ones, eba (white or yellow), fufu, and pounded yam all readily come to mind.

These swallows are known for their high calorie content which gives your body the energy it needs to work properly.

But if you are on a calorie deficit regimen, the intake you consume matters. And since you'll most likely be having them at intervals for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, knowing their calorie content can be useful in your dietary programme.

Here are the popular Nigerian swallows and their calorie content per 100g: Fufu: This staple food contains 142.4kcal. Yellow Eba: This contains 117.62kcal. Poundo Yam: This swallow contains 108.95kcal. White Eba: You'll get 98.75kcal from this swallow. Amala: Amala contains 89.4kcal.

Amala is the most popular Nigerian swallow with the lowest calorie content compared to its counterparts.

Why should you eat amala?

Amala is a staple Nigerian swallow food that is peculiar to the Yoruba ethnic group of southwestern Nigeria and other parts of Yorubaland.

It is made of yam, cassava flour, or unripe plantain flour. The flour is called elubo and it is achieved when tubers of yams are peeled, sliced, cleaned, dried and then milled.



Althought the yams are white in colour, they turn brown when dried which gives amala its colour.

It is mostly served with ewedu and gbegiri but can also be served with other soups such as efo, ila, or ogbono.