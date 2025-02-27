This mysterious lake turns animals into stone

Deep in Tanzania, there is a mysterious lake called Lake Natron. This lake is not like any other. Its waters are so harsh that they can burn the skin and eyes of most animals. And if an animal dies in the lake, its body becomes preserved, almost like a statue.

Many people believe that this lake can turn creatures into stone instantly. But the truth is a little different.

What makes Lake Natron so deadly?

Lake Natron is one of the most alkaline lakes in the world. This means its water is extremely basic (the opposite of acidic).

The lake gets its high alkalinity from volcanic ash and minerals that flow into it from nearby hills. This makes the water very salty, hot, and harsh, making it nearly impossible for most animals to survive in it.