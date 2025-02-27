This mysterious lake turns animals into stone

Deep in Tanzania, there is a mysterious lake called Lake Natron. This lake is not like any other. Its waters are so harsh that they can burn the skin and eyes of most animals. And if an animal dies in the lake, its body becomes preserved, almost like a statue.
Many people believe that this lake can turn creatures into stone instantly. But the truth is a little different.
What makes Lake Natron so deadly?
Lake Natron is one of the most alkaline lakes in the world. This means its water is extremely basic (the opposite of acidic).
The lake gets its high alkalinity from volcanic ash and minerals that flow into it from nearby hills. This makes the water very salty, hot, and harsh, making it nearly impossible for most animals to survive in it.
ALSO READ: 7 deadliest water bodies on Earth
How does the lake turn animals into “stone”?
If an animal falls into the lake and dies, its body gets covered in a special kind of salt called sodium carbonate. This salt is similar to the one ancient Egyptians used to preserve mummies!
Here’s what happens: When an animal dies in the lake, the salty and alkaline water dries out its body quickly. The sodium carbonate covers the body, stopping it from decaying.
Over time, the animal looks like it has turned to stone, but in reality, it has just been preserved by minerals. This is why scientists have found many perfectly preserved birds and bats near the lake.
Even though the lake is deadly to most creatures, flamingos thrive in it. But why?
Why do flamingos survive in lake natron?
Lake Natron has special algae that flamingos eat. Flamingos have tough skin and legs that can handle the harsh water. Also, they build their nests on small islands in the lake, which keeps them safe from predators.
In fact, Lake Natron is one of the biggest breeding grounds for flamingos in the world!
ALSO READ: Top 5 most dangerous places on earth