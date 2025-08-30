Things you will only understand if you grew up in a Nigerian compound

If you grew up in a Nigerian compound, you'd know that the experience is different. It's one that shaped our childhood with much noise, laughter, endless drama, and unforgettable memories.

Well, if you didn't live in one, the idea might sound chaotic, but trust us - it's a world of its own.

In today's article, we'll attempt to capture some of the experiences that every Nigerian has when living in a public compound. Let's jump right into it.

Your Neighbours Were Basically Extended Family

In a Nigerian compound, there was no such thing as minding your business. If you sneezed in your flat, you'd be surprised by how many people would come running from theirs. Aunties became mothers, uncles became fathers, and even your neighbour’s grandmother could flog you if she caught you misbehaving.

Privacy was never a thing. But on the bright side, there was always someone looking out for you. If your parents traveled, you wouldn’t starve because neighbour A would give you beans, neighbour B would add garri, and neighbour C would top it with pure water.

Saturday Morning Noise

Weekends in a compound had a sound of their own. By early morning, you could hear loud gospel songs blasting from radios or speakers, the scraping sound of buckets being dragged across cement floors, and the pounding of yams from someone’s kitchen.

Children were called to sweep the corridors while mothers fried stew, filling the air with a delicious aroma. Add a quarrel about whose turn it was to wash the staircase, and you had the perfect Saturday morning soundtrack.

The Town Crier Neighbor

Every compound had that one person who acted as the unofficial broadcaster. This neighbor noticed everything and missed nothing. They could tell you who received a male visitor the night before, who owed rent, and even which child got beaten in school. Their gossip traveled faster than electricity. Sometimes they were annoying, but in truth, they were the compound’s newspaper.

The Evening Cool Off

Things you will only understand if you grew up in a Nigerian compound

Evenings in a compound had their own beauty. As the sun set and the heat softened, families brought out stools and sat outside to enjoy the breeze. Children chased each other in the dim glow of a security bulb while adults discussed football, politics, or village matters. When there was no electricity, people stayed outside longer, and somehow the darkness encouraged storytelling.

The Unwritten Rules of Survival