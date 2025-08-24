Top 10 Nigerian superstitions you still secretly believe

We're Nigerians, and despite our modern and sophisticated nature, we often still find ourselves believing in and obeying certain age-old superstitions.

We may laugh at these superstitions sometimes, but when we begin to see their signs, we often don't joke about them.

Today, let's talk about some of them and what they mean. Here's our list of the top 10 superstitions Nigerians still follow.

Don’t Whistle at Night

Every Nigerian child has been warned: “Stop whistling at night!” The fear that you might invite snakes or wandering spirits is so strong that, even as an adult, you pause before whistling in the dark. It may not sound rational, but you don't want to find out the hard way.

If Your Palm Itches, Money is Coming

This one is a national favourite. An itchy palm is a sign of financial breakthrough - or so we believe. Some people even rub their palms on their pockets to “direct” the money their way.

Don't Sweep at Night

We've all encountered elders trying to stop us from sweeping at night. They'll often ask with genuine concern whether you're trying to sweep your destiny away. To this day, many Nigerians will rather wait till morning than risk going broke because of late-night cleaning.

Hitting Your Left Toe Means Bad Luck Ahead

Stumble with your left foot while walking? Nigerians will tell you to be careful because trouble might be coming. Some people even stop, hiss, or whisper prayers before continuing their journey.

Sitting on a Mortar

Grandmothers never joke with this one. They’ll shout if they catch you perched on a mortar, claiming it will delay marriage or bring bad luck. And even though you’re older now, you still won’t dare test it in their presence.

Eating From The Pot

We’ve all been scolded for dipping a spoon directly into the pot of stew or soup. “Do you want to remain in your parents’ house forever?” Whether true or not, many Nigerians still avoid eating straight from the pot when elders are watching.

If Someone Calls Your Name at Night, Don’t Answer Immediately

Answering your name the second it’s called at night could mean responding to spirits, they say. Nigerians often double-check: “Who is that?” before answering - just in case.

Pregnant Women Must Not Eat Snails

It’s believed that if a pregnant woman eats snails, her child will be slow to talk. Many expectant mothers still secretly avoid snail dishes, even if they love them.

When It Rains on Your Wedding Day, It Means Blessings

While some cultures see rain on a wedding day as bad luck, Nigerians flip it. We believe it means showers of blessing and fruitfulness for the couple. Even the rain itself feels like a divine endorsement.

