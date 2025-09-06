Things to know before visiting northern Nigeria

Have you ever thought about visiting Northern Nigeria? Well, this article is for you. We understand your reluctance to visit a new region with a different culture and way of life compared to what you're used to.

But trust me, there's so much you are missing out on if you've never visited Northern Nigeria.

From the bustling markets of Kano to the calm hills of Jos and the ancient walls of Zaria, the North offers experiences you won’t find anywhere else in the country.

But before you pack your bag to experience what the north holds, there are a few things to know about this region. Here are some of them.

Respect for Culture and Traditions

Northern Nigeria is deeply rooted in tradition, with Islam playing a central role in most parts of everyday life. Modesty in dressing is highly valued, especially in cities like Kano, Sokoto, and Maiduguri. While you don’t need to overhaul your wardrobe, visitors, especially women, are often urged to pack clothing that covers their shoulders and knees.

Men are also advised to avoid overly revealing attire. Beyond clothing, respect local customs such as greeting elders properly and avoiding overly public displays of affection. These little gestures of respect will earn you warmth and acceptance.

The Food Scene is Bold and Unique

One of the joys of visiting the North is the diverse and delicious food. Prepare your taste buds for some of the best suya you've had, masa served with spicy stews, and fura da nono, a refreshing millet and milk drink.

The flavours are bold, spicy, and unforgettable. Food is also tied to hospitality, so don’t be surprised if you’re offered a meal during visits or travels. Sharing food is seen as a way of building community, and politely accepting shows appreciation for the culture.

Security Awareness Is Important

Northern Nigeria is stunning, but, like any region with a complex social and political landscape, visitors should remain vigilant. Some areas may experience unrest, so it’s essential to stay informed with reliable news sources or travel advisories before travelling. Stick to well-known cities and towns where tourism is active, and, if possible, connect with locals who can provide guidance.

Weather Can Be Extreme

The North is known for its extreme weather patterns. The Harmattan season brings dry, dusty winds that can leave your skin parched and your lips chapped. While the hot months in states like Sokoto can feel like you’re walking inside an oven.

On the other hand, Plateau State offers cooler weather and a refreshing escape from the heat. It makes sense to consider these factors when packing. Think light cotton clothes, sunscreen, lip balm, and lots of water.

Language Opens Doors

While English is widely spoken, Hausa is the dominant language across the region. Learning a few simple phrases, such as "Sannu" (hello), "Nagode" (thank you), or "Ina kwana" (good morning), can go a long way.

