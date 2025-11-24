The Singleton Escapes: A Signature Invitation to Slow Down and Savour the Art of the Moment, Starting November 28th

Premium single malt whisky, The Singleton, is set to host its most exclusive and immersive event yet: 'The Singleton Escapes: Passport to Serenity.' This event will take place in Lagos on November 28th, 2025, this experience is a cultural invitation to bask in the Moment and discover how to Savour the Single Moment. The Singleton recognises that living fully isn't about countless experiences, but about deeply luxuriating in the Single Moment. This private event will bring together Nigeria’s single malt whisky lovers, cultural tastemakers, and those seeking genuine discovery for a day dedicated to the essential value of a conscious pause and true rejuvenation.

The 'Passport to Serenity' is a carefully planned, multi-stage experience built to help guests genuinely savour the moment. The journey will begin with a symbolic “Savour the Pause” arrival. This welcoming act gently guides attendees to leave the pressures of their fast-paced routines behind as they enter The Singleton's refined, tranquil world. Once inside, guests will embark on a sensory voyage through several restorative destinations, each designed to highlight the beauty of slow enjoyment, including: ● Sensory Pairing Sessions: Interactive experiences that deepen the appreciation for The Singleton’s rich, balanced profile, a hallmark of premium single malt whisky, expertly matched with complementary flavors and scents. ● Culinary Excellence: A showcase of The Singleton 12, 15, and 18 Year Old expressions alongside custom-tailored culinary bites, proving the spirit is the perfect partner for moments of true, elevated enjoyment.

"We truly believe that real connection and enjoyment come from being present," commented Ifeoma Agu, Group Head of Culture, Influencers & Advocacy, Diageo South, West & Central Africa. "The 'Passport to Serenity' is our direct invitation to the Nigerian audience to consciously hit pause and truly Luxuriate in the Moment. It’s a physical embodiment of The Singleton’s belief that the finest things in life, much like our single malt whisky, require patience and a willingness to luxuriate in the single moment." This activation promises to be a signature moment on the Nigerian lifestyle calendar, setting a new standard for experiential luxury. For those interested in attending this exclusive experience and staying informed about future brand events, readers are encouraged to follow @thesingletonafrica on all social media platforms. Further details on how to join this and future activations will be shared exclusively through this channel. #TheSingletonEscapes #SavorTheSingleMoment #TheSingleton

About The Singleton

The Singleton is a Single Malt Scotch Whisky crafted to deliver a smooth, rich, and perfectly balanced taste experience. The Singleton is more than a drink; it's a key that unlocks moments of realness — subtle, grounded, and intimate. The Singleton is the enabler of intentional pause.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Cîroc, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio and The Singleton. Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com .

#FeaturedPost