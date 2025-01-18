The RH Factor: How it can affect your pregnancy

Ever heard about RH compatibility? You'll hear the words mentioned more than a few times during pregnancy. But what is it, and why is it so important to learn about it during pregnancy?

Put simply: the RH factor is an inherited protein found on the surface of the red blood cells in your system. Having the protein means RH positivity. But if you don't have the protein, you're RH negative.

You don't necessarily have to have the same blood type as your baby since the baby will inherit characteristics from both parents. The problem only arises when your baby is RH-positive, and you are RH-negative.

It is called RH incompatibility, and it can easily cause complications that will affect you and your baby. Your body will naturally recognize the baby's blood as being different from yours, and thus, try to fight it off by releasing anti-RH antibodies.

These antibodies work to destroy the baby's blood and you know what that can mean for your baby, right?

How to handle RH incompatibility

RH incompatibility sounds like a huge problem but it's not a death sentence. During pregnancy, doctors will usually look out for the possibility of it and administer a series of two Rh immune-globulin shots.

They'll give the first shot at week 28th and the second one about 72 hours before the birth of the baby.

Rh immune globulin will act as a vaccine, stopping the mother's body from producing any Rh antibodies that can potentially harm the baby or affect future pregnancies.

The doctor may also recommend a dose of this vaccine for the pregnant woman if she miscarries or experiences any kind of bleeding during pregnancy.

However, if the doctor discovers that the pregnant woman has already developed Rh antibodies, they'll closely monitor the pregnancy to ensure that the levels do not get too high.

In case the incompatibility gets too severe and puts the baby's health at risk, the doctor may recommend special blood transfusions known as exchange transfusions.