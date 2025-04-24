The real reason heatwaves happen

If you’ve stepped outside lately and felt like you were walking inside an oven, you’re not alone! Nigeria is currently experiencing a serious heatwave, with temperatures soaring up to 42°C in some areas. But why does this happen? What causes heatwaves, and why do they seem to be getting worse?

What exactly is a heatwave?

A heat wave is when temperatures remain unusually high for several days, higher than what’s normal for that time of the year. It’s not just about feeling hot; heatwaves can be dangerous, they can cause health problems, affect plants, and even cause water shortages.

Why we are experiencing a heatwave in Nigeria?

Global warming and climate change

One of the biggest reasons heatwaves are becoming more frequent and intense is climate change. As the Earth’s temperature rises due to carbon emissions, deforestation, and pollution, heatwaves happen more often. Nigeria, like many other countries, is feeling the impact of global warming, with longer and hotter dry seasons.

Harmattan season is over

We’re now transitioning from the cool, dusty Harmattan into the dry season. During this period, the sun is stronger, and without the protective Harmattan winds, temperatures rise rapidly.

High pressure in the atmosphere

Heatwaves usually happen when a high-pressure system gets stuck over an area for a long time. This system acts like a heat trap, preventing clouds from forming and letting the sun heat the ground nonstop. That’s why during a heatwave, you may notice clear skies and no rain for days or weeks.

Why heat waves seem worse than before?

If you feel like Nigeria’s heat is getting more unbearable each year, you’re not imagining it. Scientists have warned that heatwaves are becoming longer, stronger, and more frequent due to global temperature rise, increased air pollution, and extreme weather changes (longer dry seasons, shorter rainy seasons)

Basically, heat waves happen due to natural weather patterns, but climate change, pollution, and urbanization are making them worse.