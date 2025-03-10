Imagine being so passionate about body art that every inch of your skin is covered in ink! That’s the case for Lucky Diamond Rich, the man officially recognised as the most tattooed person in the world.

He has spent over 1,000 hours under the tattoo needle, covering 100% of his body—even his eyelids, gums, and private areas!

But why did he do it? What made him go from a few tattoos to covering his entire body?

Let’s take a look at who Lucky Diamond Rich is, why he chose this extreme lifestyle, and what life is like when your entire body becomes a work of art.

Who is Lucky Diamond Rich?