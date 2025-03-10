Imagine being so passionate about body art that every inch of your skin is covered in ink! That’s the case for Lucky Diamond Rich, the man officially recognised as the most tattooed person in the world.
He has spent over 1,000 hours under the tattoo needle, covering 100% of his body—even his eyelids, gums, and private areas!
But why did he do it? What made him go from a few tattoos to covering his entire body?
Let’s take a look at who Lucky Diamond Rich is, why he chose this extreme lifestyle, and what life is like when your entire body becomes a work of art.
Who is Lucky Diamond Rich?
Born Gregory Paul McLaren in New Zealand, Lucky Diamond Rich didn’t start out looking like a walking art gallery. In fact, as a child, he was fascinated by circus performers and tattooed individuals. He got his first tattoo as a teenager, but what started as a simple design quickly turned into an obsession.
Soon, Lucky found himself getting tattoo after tattoo, until one day, he decided he wouldn’t stop until his entire body was covered. His journey has taken decades, and today, he holds the Guinness World Record for the most tattooed man on the planet.
But here’s where it gets even crazier, after covering his entire body in tattoos, he tattooed over the old ones with black ink! And now? He’s adding white ink and even coloured tattoos over the black.
Why would someone tattoo their whole body?
Many people get tattoos to express themselves or mark important life moments, but Lucky’s motivation goes beyond that.
A love for extreme body art – Some people collect sneakers, others collect watches, Lucky collects tattoos. He sees his body as a canvas that he constantly adds to.
Pushing human limits – Lucky enjoys challenging what people think is possible. He didn’t just want tattoos; he wanted to be the most tattooed.
A career in entertainment – As a street performer and entertainer, his tattoos became part of his brand. He performs sword swallowing, juggling, and unicycling, and his tattoos make him instantly recognisable.
The thrill of transformation – Some people enjoy changing their looks through fashion or haircuts, Lucky changed his entire body permanently.
What is life like when you’re fully tattooed?
Being the world’s most tattooed man comes with both good and bad sides.
The pros:
He is famous worldwide and holds a Guinness World Record.
His tattoos helped build his career as a performer.
He stands out in a crowd and gets plenty of attention.
The cons:
Some people judge him based on his looks.
Everyday tasks like job interviews could be harder.
He needs constant tattoo touch-ups because ink fades over time.
While most people wouldn’t dream of covering their entire body in tattoos, Lucky Diamond Rich sees it as a form of self-expression. Some call it crazy; others admire his dedication. But one thing is for sure, he has pushed the limits of body art like no one else
