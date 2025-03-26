"The Maison Valor Escape” - A Luxury Self-Care Experience for Women by Maison Valor

Self-care is more than a trend—it’s a lifestyle. Maison Valor, a premium bedding and wellness brand founded by Emelda O. Rufai, is bringing this philosophy to life with The Maison Valor Escape, an exclusive wellness retreat designed for women to rest, reset, and recharge.

Taking place on the 29th of March at an undisclosed Ikoyi Location, The Maison Valor Escape is a retreat for the mind, body, and soul, inviting 40 carefully selected women to indulge in relaxation and intentional self-care.

The event will feature a restorative yoga session with Adrienne Everett, an ALO Ambassador, international yoga instructor, and founder of HWH Studio Dubai. Adrienne’s expertise in mindfulness and movement will guide guests toward deep relaxation and inner balance; there will also be IV Therapy Sessions, Wellness Conversations, Nutritious Meals and Refreshments and Networking.

Special international guest speakers, Mirna Ghanimeh, an acclaimed Life Coach, and Carol Chaptini, a renowned Life & Executive Coach, who will share their insights on self-care, mental wellness, and personal growth.

Luxury is not just about what you wear or own; it’s about how you feel. True self-care starts with intentional rest and rejuvenation, says Emelda O. Rufai. “Maison Valor has always been about creating premium experiences, and The Maison Valor Escape is an extension of that mission.

This event is proudly supported by our sponsors:111 Skin, Intelligent Change, My Rite and House of Zen. Brands that share our commitment to wellness, self-care, and intentional living. The event will feature specially curated wellness experiences, intimate self-care moments, and a serene atmosphere for guests to unplug and reset. But this is more than just an event—it’s a movement. A call to embrace intentional living, to prioritize your well-being, and to indulge in the luxury of self-renewal.

About Maison Valor

Founded by Emelda O. Rufai, Maison Valor is a luxury wellness and home décor brand that elevates the art of rest and relaxation. Known for its premium bedding, bath essentials, and self-care products, the brand is dedicated to transforming everyday spaces into sanctuaries of comfort and well-being.

For media inquiries please contact:

Courtney

Phone: 08183327081