The Flavour of Ambition - Chivas Signature Cocktails Make a Statement at The Chivas Palace Abuja

Chivas Regal, the iconic global Blended Scotch whisky, hosted The Chivas Palace Abuja, an immersive celebration of flavour, flair, ambition and the unveiling of the newly redesigned Chivas 18 Bottle.

For more information, visit chivas.com or follow us @ChivasRegalng and #ChivasRegalNG #IRiseWeRise

For more information, visit chivas.com or follow us @ChivasRegalng and #ChivasRegalNG #IRiseWeRise

For more information, visit chivas.com or follow us @ChivasRegalng and #ChivasRegalNG #IRiseWeRise

Guests enjoyed meticulously crafted cocktails that reflected the brand's luxury style, smoothness, and modern indulgence. At the bar, the experience was a celebration of ambition, culture, and taste. Throughout the night, four distinct signature cocktails were served, each of which elegantly expressed Chivas' depth and versatility.

For more information, visit chivas.com or follow us @ChivasRegalng and #ChivasRegalNG #IRiseWeRise

For more information, visit chivas.com or follow us @ChivasRegalng and #ChivasRegalNG #IRiseWeRise

For more information, visit chivas.com or follow us @ChivasRegalng and #ChivasRegalNG #IRiseWeRise

The Regal Sunset combines Chivas Regal 18 with fresh lemon juice, orange liqueur, aquafaba, and a dash of grenadine, and is delicately garnished with an edible flower. It was a citrus-forward cocktail that captured the evening's vibrancy while remaining bold and refined.

The Martini Royal, also based on Chivas 18, layered strawberry syrup and fresh lemon juice before finishing with a thyme sprig and lemon zest, resulting in a delicate composition that added brightness and herbaceous elegance to the glass.

Yass Queen, made with Chivas XV, passion fruit purée, lemon juice, and sugar syrup, and topped with GH Mumm Champagne, was a playful, sparkling toast to confidence and individuality, embodying the Chivas woman in motion.

Chivas Free Flow, a more refreshing version, combines Chivas XV with strawberry and coconut syrups, lemon juice, and watermelon chunks. Served over ice and garnished with a crisp watermelon wedge, it had an unexpectedly smooth finish that captured the warmth of the night.

For more information, visit chivas.com or follow us @ChivasRegalng and #ChivasRegalNG #IRiseWeRise

For more information, visit chivas.com or follow us @ChivasRegalng and #ChivasRegalNG #IRiseWeRise

For more information, visit chivas.com or follow us @ChivasRegalng and #ChivasRegalNG #IRiseWeRise

For more information, visit chivas.com or follow us @ChivasRegalng and #ChivasRegalNG #IRiseWeRise

For more information, visit chivas.com or follow us @ChivasRegalng and #ChivasRegalNG #IRiseWeRise

For more information, visit chivas.com or follow us @ChivasRegalng and #ChivasRegalNG #IRiseWeRise

Each serve was created not only to complement the evening's high-energy atmosphere, but also to provide a contemporary perspective on how whisky can be enjoyed: versatile, expressive, and full of character. The cocktails showcased Chivas' ability to evolve while remaining grounded in quality and craftsmanship.

Each cocktail reflected Chivas' commitment to refined taste, demonstrating that an iconic whisky can be enjoyed in multiple ways, always with intention and flair. As always, guests were encouraged to consume Chivas responsibly, with dedicated Drink More Water stations located throughout the venue.

For more information, visit chivas.com or follow us @ChivasRegalng and #ChivasRegalNG #IRiseWeRise

To learn more about Chivas cocktails and find recipes, go to www.chivas.com/en-ng .

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits.

Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Imperial Black Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s Blended Scotch Whisky, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Inverroche Gin, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and GH Mumm Champagne.

About the Chivas Regal

Founded in 1786 and produced at the historic Strathisla Distillery in Speyside, the oldest working distillery in the Scottish Highlands - Chivas Regal embodies over two centuries of Scotch whisky craftsmanship. As a leading name in blended Scotch, Chivas is renowned for its signature smoothness, achieved through expert blending of high-quality single malt and grain whiskies sourced from across Scotland. Each expression in the Chivas range is a testament to the skill of our master blenders, combining rich Speyside character with exceptional depth and balance.

At the heart of Chivas is a simple but powerful belief, success isn’t a personal journey but it’s a shared celebration. That’s the spirit of the brand’s campaign, “I Rise, We Rise”. Today’s achievers don’t just rise alone - they bring others up with them. Because when one of us rises, we all rise.

For more information, visit chivas.com or follow us @ChivasRegalng and #ChivasRegalNG #IRiseWeRise

_---_