The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy in collaboration with MADhouse by Tikera Africa announces the reimagining Hope Residency

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, in collaboration with MADhouse is proud to announce the launch of the Reimagining Hope Residency.

This transformative program is set to bring together 20 exceptional creatives from across Nigeria for a 4-week residency focused on addressing societal challenges and inspiring cultural pride through artistic expression.

The residency, which will feature two streams - in the first and second quarter of 2025, will provide a platform for visual artists (painters, sculptors and digital artists) to engage in structured mentorship, collaborative workshops, and open studio events.

Each participant will create between two to four unique artworks that integrate Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage with contemporary societal issues. These pieces will be showcased in government buildings, embassies, and other prominent institutions locally and internationally.

The key highlights of the residency include; Collaboration among creatives from diverse backgrounds to foster unity and shared innovation; Mentorship by cultural leaders and established artists to refine artistic concepts; Workshops and design-thinking sessions to inspire co-creation and collaboration; and opportunities for public exhibition and global visibility.

Participants in the residency will also benefit from a fully immersive experience, including access to MADhouse’s state-of-the-art facilities, shared studio spaces, and cultural excursions that connect their work to Nigeria’s heritage.

The residency aims to highlight the role of creativity as a tool for nation-building while fostering relationships between artists and key stakeholders in the creative economy.

Speaking about the program, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, The Hon. Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy stated, “This partnership underscores the critical role of the creative industry in shaping national identity and addressing societal challenges. By empowering our creatives, we are investing in Nigeria’s future as a cultural and artistic powerhouse.”

Osarume Akenzua, Director of Innovation and Enterprise at Tikera Africa added, “This residency is more than an artistic journey; it is a mission to reimagine how art can build bridges, inspire unity, and catalyze change in the creative economy. At Tikera Africa, we believe in the transformative power of creativity, and this residency reflects our commitment to nurturing the next generation of cultural leaders who will reposition Africa globally through their creative expressions and enterprises.”

Applications are open from 22 January to 15 February, 2025. Interested creatives can apply via https://clapnigeria.taplink.ws/.

About MADhouse by Tikera Africa

MADhouse is a creative enterprise incubator dedicated to fostering creativity, innovation, and cultural preservation in Nigeria. Our vision is to nurture a culture-forward Africa driven by creative enterprise. At Tikera Africa, we aim to accelerate Africa’s cultural and creative industries through innovation, disruptive education and advocacy.

For more information, and enquiries contact:

Gloria Edukere

Communications Manager,

Tikera Africa

communications@tikeraafrica.org

+2348025107766