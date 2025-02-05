The disgusting truth about what’s really living on your phone screen

We take our phones everywhere—to the kitchen, the bathroom, your bed—without ever thinking about how dirty it really is.

But here’s the shocking truth: your phone screen is likely covered in more germs than a public toilet seat!

Studies have found that smartphones carry harmful bacteria, viruses, and even fecal matter. And because we touch our phones all day, those germs easily transfer to our hands, face, and food, making us more likely to get sick.

If you wouldn’t lick a toilet seat, why do we keep touching our filthy phone screens without cleaning them?

Your phone is dirtier than you think

Your phone goes everywhere with you, which means it picks up germs from every surface you touch. Think about this:

You touch door handles, money, shopping carts, and then grab your phone.

You scroll through your phone while eating, transferring bacteria from your hands to your food.

You take your phone to the bathroom, where airborne bacteria from flushing toilets can land on the screen.

In a 2023 study, researchers found that many smartphones had harmful bacteria, including E. coli and Staphylococcus, which can cause stomach infections, food poisoning, and skin problems. Some phones even had traces of fecal matter. Disgusting, right?

The worst part? We rarely clean our phones!

How dirty phones can make you sick

Since we touch our phones hundreds of times a day, germs can easily spread from the screen to our face, mouth, and eyes. This can lead to:

Acne and skin irritation – Dirty phone screens transfer oil, dirt, and bacteria to your face, clogging your pores.

Colds and flu – If your phone has viruses, you can get sick just by touching your face.

Stomach infections – Germs from toilets and unwashed hands can enter your body when you eat without washing your hands after using your phone.

You wouldn’t eat food off a dirty plate, so why keep touching a filthy phone?

How to properly clean your phone

Here’s how to safely clean your phone and keep it germ-free:

Use a microfiber cloth – Wipe your screen daily to remove dirt and smudges.

Disinfect with alcohol wipes – Use 70% isopropyl alcohol or a phone-safe disinfectant to kill bacteria. Avoid spraying liquid directly on your phone.

Wash your hands regularly – Keeping your hands clean reduces the germs transferred to your phone.

Keep your phone out of the bathroom – The toilet is a germ hotspot, and bringing your phone in exposes it to bacteria.

Use a phone case – A removable case makes it easier to clean and protects your phone from direct contact with dirty surfaces.