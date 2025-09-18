Can you really get an STD from kissing? Here’s what a doctor says

In Nigeria and across the world, whispers about “catching something” from kissing have been around for years. It’s the kind of worry that can make even a peck feel like a gamble you don't want to take.

It’s a real question, and one that deserves a real answer. To help clear the air, we turned to Dr Oluwadunsin Oluwaseyitan Adesopo, a medical doctor, family planning coach, sexual health advocate, and author, to explain what really happens when lips meet and whether there’s any real risk.

Can you get an STD from kissing?

Yes, but only in certain cases. According to Dr Dunsin, the main sexually transmitted infection (STI) you can catch from kissing is Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV).

Dr Dunsin explains, "HSV comes in two types: HSV-1 and HSV-2. HSV-1 usually causes oral herpes, appearing as cold sores around the mouth, while HSV-2 is typically responsible for genital herpes. However, these two types can overlap. For example, oral sex can transmit HSV-1 to the genitals or HSV-2 to the mouth."

This means if someone has active cold sores or herpes blisters, kissing them puts you at risk, even if you don’t see visible sores, as the virus can shed before an outbreak.

Conditions that increase the risk

The chances of catching an STD from kissing are generally low, but some conditions can increase the risk:

Active oral lesions : Kissing during an active herpes outbreak or even during the tingling stage (before sores appear) greatly increases risk.

Syphilis : Oral syphilitic chancres (painless ulcers in the mouth) can transmit the infection.

Gonorrhea or chlamydia (rare) : If present in the throat, these can, in unusual cases, spread through deep kissing, especially if there are sores.

Bleeding gums : Open wounds or bleeding gums create easy entry points for pathogens.

High viral load : For viruses like HSV, a higher viral load means a greater chance of transmission.

Weakened immune system: Immunocompromised individuals are more susceptible to infections, including those transmitted orally.

Think of your mouth as a gateway. If it’s healthy and intact, the risk is much lower. But open sores, bleeding gums, or active infections create an open door for germs.

Does French kissing make it worse?

Absolutely. Deep or French kissing involves more saliva exchange and closer contact with gums and mucous membranes. If either partner has oral sores, bleeding gums, or throat infections, the chance of transmission increases compared to light pecks.

So yes, the style of kissing matters.

How to protect yourself

You don’t have to swear off kissing altogether, but some simple steps can help reduce risk: Avoid kissing during visible herpes outbreaks or if you or your partner has mouth sores.

Practice good oral hygiene to reduce bleeding gums.

Get tested if you suspect you have an oral STI.

Treat any existing infections promptly.

Use protection such as dental dams or condoms during oral sex to reduce transmission of oral STIs.

As Dr Dunsin notes, “If there are risk factors noted, they should get treated. Use condoms and stay safe”

The biggest misconception about kissing and STDs

People think they can get HIV from kissing. That's false. “On a norm, HIV is not transmitted through saliva, casual kissing, or even deep kissing,” Dr Dunsin clarifies. “The only way it could happen is if both partners had open sores or bleeding gums, allowing direct blood-to-blood contact.” This means for most people, kissing is not a route for HIV transmission.

Bottom line? Kissing, while it’s not completely risk-free, most STIs can’t be spread through that "enjoyable act". Herpes, and in rare cases, syphilis or other infections, are the main exceptions.

To avoid this, know your partner’s health status, watch for visible symptoms, and avoid kissing during active infections. With awareness and care, you can enjoy intimacy without unnecessary worry.

