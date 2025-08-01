Stay True To The Game: Ballantine’s enters the arena at GamrX 2025

This August, Ballantine’s Blended Scotch Whisky returns for its third consecutive year of partnership with GamrX 2025, brought to life through a nostalgic theme tagged #EnterTheArena.

With its iconic “Stay True” ethos at the core, Ballantine’s joins one of Africa’s most dynamic gaming experiences to spotlight the players, and creators who are shaping Nigeria’s gaming culture.

Happening on Friday, August 8, 2025, at Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, GamrX 2025 will see Ballantine’s create an immersive on-site experience celebrating authenticity, identity, creativity, and connection. Through bold visual storytelling and on-site activations, attendees will explore what it means to “Stay True to the Game”, reflecting on themes of self-expression and purpose within the world of gaming.

Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director at Pernod Ricard Nigeria, shared her thoughts ahead of the event: “Ballantine’s has always stood for authenticity and the courage to express who you truly are. Our continued partnership with GamrX reflects our belief that gaming is a powerful form of creativity and culture. We are proud to show up, not just as a brand, but as a partner to the gamers who define this space.”

As part of the Ballantine’s experience at GamrX 2025, guests will journey through three immersive zones, each curated to entertain, engage, and inspire.

In the Chill Zone, guests can unwind and sip on signature Ballantine’s cocktails. Whether you’re catching up with friends or soaking in the vibe, this is your spot to relax and recharge. The zone also features a dedicated Ballantine’s merchandise store, showcasing thoughtful, limited-edition lifestyle pieces that reflect the bold spirit of the gaming community.

While you're there, take part in the Ballantine’s Quest Card, rack up points by doing what you love: dancing, snapping selfies with your crew, tagging Ballantine’s, and more. Guests who hit 20 points will have a chance to win exclusive Ballantine’s merch, with the first five to complete their card walking away with a prize.

The Bar Zone offers a sensory escape, with immersive bar stations serving a signature selection of Ballantine’s cocktails; Ballantine’s Apple, Ballantine’s Sour, and the refreshing Ballantine’s Lightening. Each serve made to stand out, just like the gamers showing up.

Over in the Play Zone, it’s all about movement, competition, and nostalgia. Guests can take part in the high-energy Just Dance experience, dive into friendly competition through modern gameplay, or revisit timeless favourites in a retro-inspired gaming area that brings back memories of where their gaming journey began. No pressure - Just stay true to who you are. The vibe is Ballantine’s, and these zones are experiences you don’t want to miss at GamrX 2025.

GamrX 2025 will bring together Africa’s top esports talent and creators for a high-energy showcase of competition, culture, and creativity.

To attend GamrX 2025, visit www.gamrx.net to secure your tickets.

Whether you’re a gamer, creative, fan, or someone finding your voice through gaming, Ballantine’s invites you to show up as you are, and Stay True.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits. Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Imperial Black Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s Blended Scotch Whisky, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Inverroche Gin, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and GH Mumm Champagne.

About Ballantine’s

Ballantine’s Blended Scotch Whisky

Founded in 1827 by George Ballantine in Edinburgh, Ballantine’s honours nearly 200 years of Scotch‑blending artistry. As the #2 best‑selling Scotch whisky globally, Ballantine’s signature style is built on a masterful blend of fingerprint malts and grain whiskies sourced from Speyside, Islay, the Highlands, and Lowlands. Every blend is created by a team of expert master blenders who ensure consistency, quality, and the brand’s defining smooth, elegant character. Ballantine’s embodies a timeless yet contemporary spirit, celebrating self‑expression and the confidence to live your way. The “Stay True” global ethos champions originality and authenticity, exemplified in collaborative initiatives across music and gaming.

