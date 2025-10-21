Simon Lalong's journey began in Shendam, Plateau State, where he was born and experienced a modest upbringing. He went on to achieve prominent political roles, serving as Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, then as Governor of Plateau State, and currently as Senator for Plateau South.

Who Is Simon Lalong?

Simon Lalong: The Lawyer Who Rose From the Bar to Power

Senator Simon Bako Lalong is a Nigerian lawyer and politician of the All Progressives Congress (APC), currently representing Plateau South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, and formerly served as Governor of Plateau State from 2015 to 2023.

Profile Summary

Full Name Simon Bako Lalong Date of Birth / Age 5 May 1963 (62 years as of 2025) State of Origin Plateau State, Nigeria Local Government Area Shendam Local Government Area Tribe / Ethnicity Goemai Religion Christian (Catholic) Marital Status Married to Regina Lalong Political Party All Progressives Congress (APC) Current Position Senator, Plateau South Senatorial District (since December 2023) Years Active in Politics 1999 (elected to State Assembly) - present Net Worth (Estimated) Not publicly declared

Simon Lalong’s Early Life and Education

Simon Lalong

Born on May 5, 1963, in Shendam, then part of the Northern Region and now in Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong grew up in the rural village of Ajikamai (also known as N’yak) in Shendam LGA.

After his elementary and secondary school education in Shendam Local Government Area, Lalong pursued his tertiary education at the School of Preliminary Studies, Keffi, completing his studies in 1986. He then earned a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, in 1990, followed by his call to the Bar in 1991 after attending the Nigerian Law School in Lagos.

He furthered his legal education with a Master of Laws (LLM) from the University of Jos in 1996. Throughout his academic and early professional years, Lalong actively participated in youth and professional organisations, including the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) in Plateau State.

His Career Before Politics

Simon Lalong

Before his full commitment to politics, Lalong had an established legal career, commencing in 1992 with law firms in Jos such as T-Obot & Co. and Victor Fomwul & Co. Between 1992 and 1994, he was the Deputy Scribe of the Nigerian Bar Association in Plateau State.

He eventually rose to become the Principal Partner of his own firm, Simon B. Lalong & Co. This legal practice continued until he fully entered politics, with his background in law and leadership in the legal profession serving as a strong foundation for his subsequent political roles.

Simon Lalong’s Political Career

Lalong's political journey commenced in 1999, a pivotal year that saw him successfully elected to represent the Shendam State Constituency within the Plateau State House of Assembly. He secured this initial legislative victory under the banner of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

This entry into state politics marked the beginning of a significant career that would see him rise through various leadership roles within the state government and beyond. His early years in the House of Assembly provided him with invaluable experience in legislative processes, policy-making, and understanding the intricate needs of his constituents in Shendam.

In October 2000, he became Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, a position he held until 2006. During his Speakership, he was twice Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of the 36 states of Nigeria (2001-2002).

Simon Lalong

His Major Political Roles

Governor of Plateau State (2015–2023): Lalong, representing the APC, won the gubernatorial election on 11 April 2015 and was sworn in on 29 May 2015. He was re-elected for a second term in March 2019.



Minister of Labour and Employment (21 August 2023 – 20 December 2023): He was appointed minister by President Bola Tinubu but resigned to assume his Senate seat.



Senator for Plateau South (from December 2023): On 21 December 2023, Lalong was sworn in as Senator, after an Appeal Court declared him the rightful winner of the 2023 election.

Achievements and Impact

During his tenure as Governor, Lalong initiated numerous development projects in infrastructure, education, security, agriculture and water supply. For example, his administration activated the Bokkos Fertiliser Blending Plant, procured tractors and irrigation pumps to support farmers and established grazing reserves to mitigate farmer-herder conflict.

He also improved the welfare of workers, cleared salary arrears, and earned the nickname “Governor Alert”. His administration established the Plateau Peace Building Agency to promote reconciliation and peace, introduced major water works across the state, and attained recognition as one of the least corrupt states in Nigeria by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Personal Life

Simon Lalong and his family

Simon Bako Lalong is married to Regina Lalong and has three children. He is a practising Catholic and often references his faith as a guide to his leadership style. Outside politics, he is known for his quiet demeanour and reputation for discipline, humility and service.

Recent News and Updates

In January/February 2025, media analyses described Lalong’s tenure as governor as one of transformative impact in Plateau State, noting his legacy of infrastructure, security and institutional reforms.



In April 2024, Lalong sponsored the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Alteration) Bill 2024 (SB 532) in the Senate, signalling his legislative agenda.

Legacy

Senator Simon Bako Lalong has built a career characterised by steady advancement from law to legislative leadership, to the executive role of Governor and now the national legislature. His eight-year governorship of Plateau State is widely recognised for governance reforms, infrastructure development and relative stability in a region long challenged by communal strife.

As a Senator, he brings that experience to the national stage. His legacy will likely be judged by how effectively he transitions from state-level leadership to influencing national policy, while maintaining the values of service and accountability that marked his earlier roles.

