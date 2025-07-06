RMD & Oludidit release exclusive Father’s legacy journal on his birthday

On July 6, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) will do more than celebrate another year - he will launch an extension of his legacy.

In partnership with Oludidit, Nigeria’s leading creative gifts and lifestyle brand, RMD is unveiling the Limited Legacy Edition Journal titled Letters to My Sons and Daughters - From Dad.

This elegantly boxed interactive journal features thoughtful writing prompts and family reflection tools designed by Oludidit to help fathers capture their personal journeys in their own words.

RMD contributed a heartfelt foreword and lends his voice and imprint to this Limited Legacy Edition, bringing his gravitas and cultural influence to an original Oludidit creation crafted to preserve fathers’ stories while they still can.

Whether gifted to a new dad, a seasoned one, or the father figure who helped shape your world, this book is a reminder that some of the most powerful things a man can pass down won’t ever be found in his bank account - they’ll be found in his handwriting. This Collector’s piece is a must-have.

The Limited Legacy Edition Journal is available exclusively for pre-order at oludidit.com between July 6 and August 10, 2025. Delivery timelines follow. For the next 72 hours, enjoy a special birthday discount on the website (Oludidit.com) using the code RMD when you checkout.

About Oludidit

Oludidit is a creative gifts and lifestyle stationery manufacturing brand that blends African and Western influences in creating its unique products. Founded in 2012 by Banke Fasominu, the brand has grown into a multi-city company in Nigeria with global establishment extending to the US and UK.

Its sub-brands include ReallySaying (greeting cards), Corporatey (corporate gifts), and SoFramed (digital art).

Oludidit’s mission is simple: To enrich lives by creating useful products that people love. Learn more at oludidit.com .

