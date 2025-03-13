Rising Above Limitations: Gleams Foundation partners with REAKTOR to empower thousands of Nigerian youths

The Gleams Foundation, in partnership with REAKTOREnergy Drink, today announced the launch of its highly anticipated School Tour 2025, themed; “Rising Above Limitations.” The initiative, set to kick off in April 2025, will empower thousands of Nigerian youths across five universities (OAU, LAUTECH, UI, BELLS & UNILAG) through panel discussions, mentorship sessions, and electrifying concerts.

At a press conference held in Ikeja GRA, key stakeholders from the entertainment, entrepreneurship, and media industries gathered to discuss the transformative potential of the initiative. Rex Moses (Otunba Gleams), Founder and CEO of Gleams Foundation, spoke with unwavering conviction about the Foundation’s mission:

Our dream is to empower thousands of African creatives annually, starting with this School Tour. We’re not just hosting events; we’re building a movement that will redefine what’s possible for Nigeria’s youth.

Franklyn Eluagu, Digital Media Manager at REAKTOR, shared why the partnership was a natural fit:

REAKTOR is committed to empowering young people, coincidentally the school tour themeRising Above Limitations interprets our Push Your Limits slogan, and Gleams Foundation’svision aligns perfectly with our values. Together, we’re creating platforms for creativity, innovation, and growth.

Ibrahim Oladele Kadiri, Managing Director of Boomplay, highlighted the importance of talent development:

Nigeria is brimming with untapped potential. Initiatives like this School Tour are critical to nurturing the next generation of African stars.

Veteran Nollywood actor Tony Umez echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need for mentorship:

We have a responsibility to guide young Nigerians, equip them with creative skills, and show them the path to a brighter future.

The press conference, attended by media houses and industry stakeholders, set the stage for what promises to be a groundbreaking initiative.

The Rising Above Limitations School Tour will kick off in April 2025 with:

- Panel Discussions: Featuring industry leaders like Tony Umez, Phyna, and Rotimi Salami amongst others.

- Concerts: Headlined by Nigerian artists, with REAKTOR as the official ticket partner.