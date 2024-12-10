Real reason phones are put on airplane mode when flying by air

Have you ever wondered why you must either switch off your phone or put it in airplane mode when flying by air?

Flight mode, or airplane mode, disables cellular communication, WiFi, and Bluetooth and only permits the use of aircraft-installed WiFi services.

The WiFi can only be turned on when the plane is above 10,000 feet for safety reasons.

Why put your phone on airplane mode?

Phones interfere with the plane’s communication.

Airplane mode stops mobile devices from sending radio signals, which could interfere with aircraft communications, electronics, or aviation systems.

This is especially problematic during a flight since mobile devices are designed to strengthen their signals if they have trouble connecting to a tower.

The interference may impact navigational systems or radio communication between pilots and air traffic control.

To protect ground equipment

The restriction of mobile phone usage when flying is because of the impact it could have on cellular ground equipment.

Mobile devices being used at high altitudes and speeds can see many cell towers at the same time, thus blocking frequencies from these towers.

Is it really necessary to put your phone on airplane mode?

Even though turning off all devices is regarded as over-caution since modern planes are designed to be able to withstand some sort of interference.

However, the aviation sector has stringent regulations to guarantee maximum safety, so they tend to err on the side of caution.

In the past, pilots experienced clicking noises when phones attempted to connect.

However, these days, electronics and systems in modern aircraft have been tested to reduce interference.

Nowadays, airplane passengers can switch off all their electronic devices' communication features and connect to the plane's wifi.