Ramadan Day 19: Prayers, dua, and hadith to reflect on your fast

As we reach the 18th day of Ramadan, the blessed month is gradually drawing to a close, but there is still much to gain from the spiritual nourishment it provides. Each day of fasting brings an opportunity to reflect, grow closer to Allah, and strengthen our faith. Fasting is not just a physical act but a spiritual exercise that purifies the soul and deepens our relationship with our Creator. Today, let us seek Allah’s guidance, reflect on our journey, and continue to increase our faith through prayers, duas, and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Ramadan day 18 prayers A powerful prayer for today focuses on seeking strength, sincerity, and increased faith: "O Allah, grant me the strength to remain steadfast in my fast, sincerity in my worship, and patience in my trials. Increase me in faith, purify my heart, and help me draw closer to You. Guide me to do what is pleasing to You, and keep me firm on the path of righteousness. Ameen."

Dua of the day Dua is a means to communicate with Allah and seek His mercy. Here is a meaningful dua for the 18th day of Ramadan: "اللَّهُمَّ اجْعَلْنِي فِيهِ مِنَ الَّذِينَ يَسْتَمْسِكُونَ بِالْقُرْآنِ وَيَعْمَلُونَ بِهِ، وَقَرِّبْنِي فِيهِ مِنْ رَحْمَتِكَ وَغَفْرَانِكَ، وَاجْنِبْنِي فِيهِ مِنَ الشَّيْطَانِ وَفِتَنِهِ، بِمَرْحَمَتِكَ يَا أَرْحَمَ الرَّاحِمِينَ." "O Allah, make me among those who hold fast to the Quran and act upon it. Draw me closer to Your mercy and forgiveness, and keep me safe from the whispers of Shaytan and his trials. O Most Merciful, accept my supplications. Ameen." Hadith of the day

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) reminds us of the profound impact of good deeds and sincerity in Ramadan: "Whoever fasts during Ramadan with faith and hoping for Allah’s reward, his previous sins will be forgiven." – (Sahih al-Bukhari 38, Sahih Muslim 760) This hadith emphasizes that Ramadan is not only about abstaining from food and drink, but also about genuine devotion, sincerity, and seeking Allah’s forgiveness. It encourages us to continue fasting with the hope of receiving Allah's mercy.

Ramadan day 18 quotes Let these words inspire and motivate you as you continue your Ramadan journey: Quranic reflection:

"Indeed, Allah is with those who fear Him and those who are doers of good." – (Quran 16:128) Prophet Muhammad (PBUH):

"If you ask, ask Allah; and if you seek help, seek help from Allah." – (Tirmidhi) Islamic scholar:

"Ramadan is the month where the heart finds peace, the soul is revived, and the sins are forgiven." – Imam Ibn Qayyim As we reflect on our fast and continue our journey through Ramadan, let us strive to increase our faith and devotion to Allah. May our actions, prayers, and duas strengthen our connection to Him and purify our hearts. May Allah accept our fasts, increase our faith, and grant us His mercy and blessings during this blessed month. Ameen. Day 19 Tahajjud (Qiyamul Layl)