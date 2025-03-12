As we step into the 13th day of Ramadan, we embrace the opportunity to purify our hearts, seek Allah’s mercy, and strengthen our connection with Him. Ramadan is not just about abstaining from food and drink; it is about self-discipline, gratitude, and drawing closer to our Creator through prayers, duas, and reflection on the wisdom of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Let today be a day of increased worship, kindness, and sincerity.

Ramadan Day 13 prayers

A powerful prayer for today focuses on seeking peace, contentment, and steadfastness in faith: "O Allah, grant me peace of heart and mind. Fill my soul with contentment and my heart with gratitude. Strengthen me in faith, increase me in good deeds, and protect me from all that leads me astray. Ameen."

Dua of the day Dua (supplication) allows us to seek Allah’s mercy and guidance. Here is a meaningful dua for the 13th day of Ramadan: "اللَّهُمَّ طَهِّرْنِي فِيهِ مِنَ الدَّنَسِ وَالأَقْذَارِ، وَصَبِّرْنِي فِيهِ عَلَى كَائِنَاتِ الأَقْدَارِ، وَوَفِّقْنِي فِيهِ لِلتُّقَى وَصُحْبَةِ الأَبْرَارِ، بِعَوْنِكَ يَا قُرَّةَ عَيْنِ الْمَسَاكِينِ." "O Allah, cleanse me from sins and impurities. Grant me patience over the trials of life, guide me to righteousness, and bless me with the companionship of the righteous. O Comforter of the brokenhearted, have mercy on me. Ameen."

Hadith of the day The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) reminds us of the value of patience and worship in Ramadan: "When Ramadan begins, the gates of Paradise are opened, the gates of Hell are closed, and the devils are chained." – (Sahih al-Bukhari 1899, Sahih Muslim 1079) This hadith encourages us to make the most of this sacred time by increasing our acts of worship, seeking forgiveness, and striving for spiritual growth.

Ramadan Day 13 quotes Let these reflections inspire you and strengthen your faith as you continue your Ramadan journey: Quranic reflection:

"And whoever relies upon Allah – then He is sufficient for him." – (Quran 65:3) Prophet Muhammad (PBUH):

"The best among you are those who have the best manners and character." – (Sahih al-Bukhari 3559) Islamic scholar:

"Ramadan is the month in which the seed of Imaan is sown in the heart and by developing good deeds, it grows into a strong tree." – Imam Ibn Qayyim

As we continue our fast, let us embrace each moment as an opportunity to increase our prayers, seek forgiveness, and uplift others through kindness and generosity. May Allah accept our fasts, answer our duas, and strengthen our faith. Ameen.

Day 14 Tahajjud (Qiyamul Layl) Tahajjud, the voluntary night prayer, is one of the most powerful ways to connect with Allah. It is a time of peace, reflection, and divine closeness, where our supplications are answered and our sins are forgiven. Allah mentions the significance of night prayer in Surah Al-Furqan (25:64): "And those who spend part of the night to their Lord prostrating and standing [in prayer]." The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) further emphasised the importance of Tahajjud: "The best prayer after the obligatory prayers is the night prayer (Tahajjud)." – (Sahih Muslim 1163) As you prepare for the next day of fasting, commit to observing Tahajjud on Day 14 for spiritual elevation and divine blessings.

How to perform Tahajjud