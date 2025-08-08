Pulse has officially opened nominations for the 2025 edition of the Pulse Influencer Awards (PIA), and the ball is now in your court.

From Instagram storytellers who keep you laughing on tough days, to YouTubers who break down complex topics, to TikTok creators whose skits you just can’t stop replaying — the PIA is here to celebrate the voices, personalities, and creativity shaping Africa’s digital space. And it all starts with you nominating them.

What the nomination stage means

This first stage of the Pulse Influencer Awards is all about the public. You decide which influencers you believe deserve to be recognised for their impact, consistency, and originality.

It’s not a small deal.

Every finalist that eventually gets voted on by the public has to first make it through this nomination stage.

The influencers with the most valid nominations in each category move forward to a jury review, where a panel of independent judges ensures they meet the category criteria and the awards’ general guidelines. Only then do they proceed to the public voting phase.

The categories are wide open

There’s a place for almost every type of content creator in the PIA lineup. Categories include: Fashion & Style Influencer of the Year

Music Influencer of the Year

Food Influencer of the Year

Comedy Influencer of the Year

Tech Influencer of the Year

Business Influencer of the Year

Most Influential Actor/Actress

LinkedIn Influencer of the Year

Sports Influencer of the Year And many more tailored to different social platforms and niches. No matter the category, the Pulse Influencer Awards is looking for creators who have left a mark, built a loyal audience, and contributed positively to conversations online.

A look back at last year

The 2024 edition was a true celebration of talent across the continent. In Nigeria, Bimbo Ademoye took home Most Influential Actor/Actress, Don Jazzy claimed Music Influencer of the Year, Hilda Baci won Food Influencer of the Year, and Asherkine emerged as Instagram Influencer of the Year. On LinkedIn, Rita Orji was recognised for her professional impact, while in comedy, Brainjotter kept the nation laughing his way to victory. These wins are proof that your nomination truly counts.

Nomination window

Nominations are now open between August 4th and August 17th.

Nominations Open: August 4, 2025 Nominations Close: August 14, 2025

How to nominate

How to Nominate for Pulse Influencer Awards 2025

The process is quick and straightforward: Visit the official Pulse Influencer Awards nomination page.

Choose the category you think your favourite influencer belongs in.

Fill in their name, social media handle, and any other required details.

Hit submit. Remember, the more people nominate the same influencer, the higher their chances of making the final list.

You can also repeat the process to nominate as many of your faves in different categories.

Why it matters

The Pulse Influencer Awards is not just another trophy event but a platform that recognises the hard work, creativity, and community-building efforts of African influencers. Your nomination is that push they need to continue creating content that entertains, educates, and inspires. If there's any creator whose work has made you laugh, think, or even see the world differently, don’t just keep it to yourself. Nominate them. You have until August 14 to make your nominations count. After that, it’s over to the jury. Visit https://www.pulse.ng/influencer-awards to submit your nominations today.