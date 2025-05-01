Ever wondered if you should switch from pads to tampons for your period?

Apart from pads, tampons are one of the most popular choices for periods especially when it comes to comfort and convenience during your menstrual cycle.

But like every product, tampons come with both benefits and drawbacks.

Whether you're new to them or have been using them for years, here are the pros and cons of using tampons.

Pros of using tampons

It's discreet and comfortable

Tampons are small and easy to carry around discreetly in a purse or pocket.

Once inserted correctly, you can barely feel them, which makes them ideal for women who want a more low-key way to manage their period.

It doesn't restrict daily activities

Unlike pads, tampons are more flexible when it comes to some activities.

You can swim, run, dance, and even wear tight outfits without worrying about visibility or discomfort.

This makes them a top choice for athletes and active individuals.

No odour worries

Because tampons absorb menstrual blood internally, they’re less likely to cause the odour that sometimes comes with using pads, especially on hot days or after long hours.

It's way lighter

Tampons don't come with the bulky feel of pads. That makes them especially convenient during travel or long workdays.

Cons of Using Tampons

Risk of toxic shock syndrome (TSS)

Though rare, TSS is a serious bacterial infection associated with prolonged tampon use.

To reduce your risk, you should change your tampon every 4–8 hours and never use a higher absorbency than necessary.

Can be difficult to insert (especially at first)

For beginners, using tampons can feel intimidating or uncomfortable. It might take a few tries to get the hang of proper insertion and positioning, which can be a barrier for some users.

Not the best choice for light flow days

On light-flow days, tampons can feel dry and uncomfortable. Removing a barely saturated tampon can cause vaginal irritation or microtears in the vaginal lining.

Environmental concerns

Most tampons are single-use and not biodegradable, contributing to period waste. Unless you’re using organic or eco-friendly brands, their production and disposal can have an environmental impact.

May not be suitable for everyone

Tampons may not be advisable for women with certain medical conditions, vaginal sensitivities, or infections.

So, should you use tampons?

Well, it does come with many benefits and if you are not affected by the cons, you should try tampons.

But then, at the end of the day, the best menstrual product is the one that makes you feel safe, comfortable, and confident.