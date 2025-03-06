Port - Harcourt Welcomes Imperial Black: A Celebration of Craftsmanship, Music & Fashion

Imperial Black, the premium whisky that exudes sophistication with bold character and the vibrant spirit of Nigeria, made its grand debut with an exclusive launch in Port Harcourt on February 26, 2025. Seamlessly blending music, fashion, and culture, the event delivered an unforgettable experience.

Guests were welcomed with signature cocktails; Imperial Mule, Imperial Majesty, Imperial Eclipse, Starry Night, and Black Emperor paired with an exquisite selection of canapés. Fantastic Four’s soulful melodies set the tone for the evening, as elegantly dressed hostesses guided attendees to their seats, where the charismatic host, Barango, officially opened the event.

The fashion showcase featured Hazel Grace Styles, presenting a bold, androgynous collection paying homage to Nigerian heritage while embracing contemporary expression. Guests then indulged in a meticulously curated main course that celebrated the richness of Nigerian cuisine.

The highlight of the evening was the unveiling of Imperial Black. As the lights dimmed, an immersive digital presentation captured the brand’s deep connection to music, fashion, and culture.

Taking center stage, Bodam Taiwo, Head of Portfolio, Bond & Connect at Pernod Ricard Nigeria, shared,

Seagram’s Imperial Black Blended Whisky – The Master’s Select is a premium whisky crafted for those who appreciate quality and craftsmanship. Every sip is blended to perfection, delivering a refined smooth finish. A blend that celebrates you, defines you, and complements your unique style in fashion and music. The perfect blend for every Nigerian who deserves the best.

Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director at Pernod Ricard Nigeria, added,

Imperial Black’s introduction into Port Harcourt reflects our dedication to crafting experiences that resonate with Nigeria’s dynamic culture. We are excited to see how this premium whisky will become an integral part of celebrations, reflecting the vibrant spirit of Naija.

Closing out the night, DJ Rekii kept energy levels high with an eclectic mix of Nigerian tunes, marking an extraordinary celebration of music, fashion, and refined whisky culture.

Seagram’s Imperial Black Blended Whisky

Seagram’s Imperial Black Blended Whisky – The Master’s Select is one of the world’s best-selling whiskies, crafted from a fine blend of American grain spirits and the finest Scotch malts. Blended to perfection, it delivers hints of fruit, oak, and a whisper of smoke, resulting in a smooth, refined taste appreciated by whisky connoisseurs worldwide.Seagram’s Imperial Black Exclusive Collection Whisky received the Gold Quality Award from Monde Selection Quality Institute in 2022, honouring its exceptional blend and craftsmanship. A blend you truly deserve to Celebrate the Vibe of Naija.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits. Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s Blended Scotch Whisky, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and Mumm Champagne.