50 Powerful Prayer Points with Scriptures to Overcome Pornography

Pornography addiction is one of the silent struggles of our generation. It affects both men and women, young and old, and can damage relationships, mental health, and spiritual growth.

But no matter how deep the struggle feels, God’s power to heal and restore is greater. Prayer is one of the most effective tools believers have to fight this bondage, and when combined with Scripture, it becomes even more powerful.

Below are over 50 carefully crafted prayer points with corresponding Bible verses to help you pray for deliverance from pornography, strengthen your mind, and walk in purity.

Prayer for Deliverance from Sexual Sin

Prayer for Deliverance from Sexual Sin

1. “Lord, deliver me from the grip of sexual sin and pornography. Set me free completely.” Scripture: 1 Corinthians 6:18 — “Flee from sexual immorality. All other sins a person commits are outside the body…” 2. “Father, break every chain of addiction to pornography in my life.” Scripture: Isaiah 10:27 — “…the yoke shall be destroyed because of the anointing.” 3. “Lord, give me the power to overcome every hidden sin.” Scripture: Romans 6:14 — “For sin shall no longer be your master…”

4. “Heavenly Father, forgive me and cleanse me from all sexual impurity.” Scripture: Psalm 51:10 — “Create in me a pure heart, O God, and renew a steadfast spirit within me.” 5. “Lord, help me flee every environment and relationship that leads to pornography.” Scripture: 2 Timothy 2:22 — “Flee the evil desires of youth and pursue righteousness…” 6. “Father, destroy every lustful stronghold operating in my life.” Scripture: 2 Corinthians 10:4 — “The weapons of our warfare are not carnal but mighty through God to the pulling down of strongholds.” 7. “Lord, strengthen my spirit to resist temptation daily.” Scripture: Matthew 26:41 — “Watch and pray so that you will not fall into temptation.” 8. “Father, help me to put off my old nature of sin and walk in purity.” Scripture: Ephesians 4:22-24 — “…put off your old self… be made new… put on the new self…” 9. “Lord, surround me with friends who will help me walk in holiness.” Scripture: Proverbs 13:20 — “Walk with the wise and become wise, for a companion of fools suffers harm.” 10. “Father, make me an example of sexual purity to others.” Scripture: 1 Thessalonians 4:3-4 — “It is God’s will that you should be sanctified: that you should avoid sexual immorality…”

Prayer for cleansing of the mind

11. “Heavenly Father, cleanse my thoughts and imagination from every impure image.” Scripture: Philippians 4:8 — “Whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right… think about such things.” 12. “Lord, renew my mind with Your Word daily.” Scripture: Romans 12:2 — “Do not conform to the pattern of this world but be transformed by the renewing of your mind.” 13. “Father, remove every lustful desire and image from my memory.” Scripture: Psalm 119:9 — “How can a young person stay on the path of purity? By living according to your word.” 14. “Lord, let the meditations of my heart be acceptable to You.” Scripture: Psalm 19:14 — “May these words of my mouth and this meditation of my heart be pleasing in your sight…” 15. “Father, fill my thoughts with Your peace and purity.” Scripture: Isaiah 26:3 — “You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast…” 16. “Lord, guard my eyes and ears from lustful content.” Scripture: Job 31:1 — “I made a covenant with my eyes not to look lustfully at a young woman.” 17. “Father, plant Your Word deep in my heart to fight temptation.” Scripture: Psalm 119:11 — “I have hidden your word in my heart that I might not sin against you.” 18. “Lord, wash my mind clean with the blood of Jesus.” Scripture: Hebrews 9:14 — “How much more, then, will the blood of Christ… cleanse our consciences…” 19. “Father, replace every impure thought with godly desires.” Scripture: Colossians 3:2 — “Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things.” 20. “Lord, teach me to meditate on Your Word day and night.” Scripture: Joshua 1:8 — “Keep this Book of the Law always on your lips; meditate on it day and night…”

Prayer for Strength and Self-Control

Prayer for Strength and Self-Control

21. “Father, give me the strength to resist every temptation to pornography.” Scripture: 1 Corinthians 10:13 — “God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear…” 22. “Lord, help me discipline my body and bring it under control.” Scripture: 1 Corinthians 9:27 — “I strike a blow to my body and make it my slave…” 23. “Father, help me build daily habits of prayer and fasting for self-control.” Scripture: Matthew 17:21 — “This kind does not go out except by prayer and fasting.” 24. “Lord, strengthen my resolve to say no to ungodliness.” Scripture: Titus 2:12 — “It teaches us to say ‘No’ to ungodliness and worldly passions…” 25. “Father, empower me to control my eyes and my desires.” Scripture: Matthew 5:28 — “Anyone who looks at a woman lustfully has already committed adultery with her in his heart.” 26. “Lord, fill me with Your Spirit so I may walk in purity.” Scripture: Galatians 5:16 — “So I say, walk by the Spirit, and you will not gratify the desires of the flesh.” 27. “Father, let me be guided by Your wisdom when I feel weak.” Scripture: James 1:5 — “If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God…” 28. “Lord, help me to keep my body as a temple of the Holy Spirit.” Scripture: 1 Corinthians 6:19-20 — “Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit…” 29. “Father, teach me to depend on Your grace in moments of temptation.” Scripture: 2 Corinthians 12:9 — “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” 30. “Lord, make me strong in the inner man to overcome the lust of the flesh.” Scripture: Ephesians 3:16 — “…be strengthened with power through his Spirit in your inner being.”

Prayer for restoration and healing

Prayer is powerful

31. “Lord, heal me from every emotional wound caused by sexual sin.” Scripture: Psalm 147:3 — “He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.” 32. “Father, restore my purity and dignity through Christ.” Scripture: Isaiah 1:18 — “Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow…” 33. “Lord, break the shame and guilt of pornography over my life.” Scripture: Romans 8:1 — “Therefore, there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus.” 34. “Father, redeem my mind and body for Your glory.” Scripture: 1 Peter 1:18-19 — “…you were redeemed… with the precious blood of Christ…” 35. “Lord, rebuild my relationship with You that sin has damaged.” Scripture: James 4:8 — “Come near to God and he will come near to you.” 36. “Father, give me a fresh hunger for righteousness and holiness.” Scripture: Matthew 5:6 — “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness…” 37. “Lord, cleanse my heart of every impurity so I may see You clearly.” Scripture: Matthew 5:8 — “Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God.” 38. “Father, restore my joy in living a holy life.” Scripture: Psalm 51:12 — “Restore to me the joy of your salvation and grant me a willing spirit…” 39. “Lord, heal my relationships damaged by sexual sin.” Scripture: Joel 2:25 — “I will restore to you the years the locusts have eaten…” 40. “Father, rebuild my life as a testimony of Your grace.” Scripture: Revelation 12:11 — “They triumphed over him by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony…”

Prayer for a Pure Future and Lifestyle

Prayer for a pure future and lifestyle

41. “Lord, help me guard my heart diligently from impurity.” Scripture: Proverbs 4:23 — “Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it.” 42. “Father, lead me into friendships that encourage holiness.” Scripture: Hebrews 10:24 — “Let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds.” 43. “Lord, teach me to glorify You in my sexuality.” Scripture: Colossians 3:17 — “Whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus…” 44. “Father, help me develop new, healthy habits that honour You.” Scripture: Psalm 37:23 — “The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord…” 45. “Lord, give me a passion for prayer and Bible study as my new lifestyle.” Scripture: Luke 18:1 — “Then Jesus told his disciples… that they should always pray and not give up.” 46. “Father, let my testimony bring hope to others struggling with pornography.” Scripture: 2 Corinthians 1:4 — “…so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God.” 47. “Lord, help me choose entertainment that edifies rather than corrupts.” Scripture: Ephesians 5:3-4 — “Among you there must not be even a hint of sexual immorality…” 48. “Father, guide me into fulfilling relationships built on purity and love.” Scripture: 1 Corinthians 13:4-6 — “Love is patient, love is kind…” 49. “Lord, help me live a life that pleases You in secret and in public.”

Scripture: Psalm 101:3 — “I will not set before my eyes anything that is worthless…” 50. “Father, keep me in Your presence so I can live victoriously over sexual sin.”

Scripture: Jude 1:24 — “To him who is able to keep you from stumbling and to present you before his glorious presence…” Deliverance from pornography is possible, and prayer backed with God’s Word is a powerful weapon.