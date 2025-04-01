Polo Avenue x Versace: An Exclusive Collection Unveiling in Lagos

Lagos high-fashion scene witnessed an unforgettable night of glitz, glamour, and luxury as Polo Avenue, the official retailer for Versace in Nigeria, hosted an exclusive unveiling of the latest Versace collection.

Held at the prestigious Polo Avenue store on Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, the event welcomed fashion stylists, enthusiasts, and socialites, all dressed in their finest Versace ensembles. The launch showcased bold designs, intricate patterns, and timeless elegance, reinforcing Versace’s dominance in the world of luxury fashion.

Guests were treated to an immersive experience, where they explored the collection, engaged in fashion-forward conversations, and enjoyed a vibrant atmosphere that celebrated Lagos’ thriving fashion culture.

The evening was a perfect fusion of style and sophistication, further solidifying Polo Avenue as the go-to destination for luxury shopping in Nigeria.

For those who missed the event, the exclusive Versace collection is now available at Polo Avenue.

Visit Polo Avenue at Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, to shop the collection and step into the world of timeless luxury.

