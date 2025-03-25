Poco Lee returns to Jeroid as Ambassador

Iweh Pascal Odinaka, energetic and talented dancer also known as Poco Lee has once again joined the growing and speeding train of celebrities who have signed up as ambassadors for the popular crypto trading exchange, Jeroid.

The move underscores Jeroid's steadfastness and integrity as a brand for collaboration and innovation.

Poco Lee’s dancing career began early and soared when a video of his usual energetic and vibrant routine caught the attention of Afrobeats sensation, Zlatan Ibile. Since then Poco Lee has graced multiple international stages with A-list musicians.

Having filled the role earlier in 2018, Poco Lee aims to return his usual vibrant and energetic aura to Jeroid. The talented entertainer highlights the similarities between Jeroid and his own brand as the reason behind his return.

Founder Jeroid X Pocolee 2018

Jeroid's culture of creativity resonates with me a lot because my creativity dictates my expression which allows me to innovate and stay ahead of the game and this is the same culture that drives Jeroid.

Jeroid is known for its innovative crypto-to-Naira conversion solutions, bragging over 500,000 monthly trades on all its platforms.

Jeremiah, CEO of Jeroid, remarked that this move emphasises Jeroid's push to put Jeroid at the forefront of the Nigerian digital and crypto market.

What to Expect?

With Poco Lee’s influence, expect exciting campaigns, exclusive offers, and high-energy promotions that will make trading on Jeroid even more rewarding.

Stay tuned for: Engaging social media pushes, Exclusive rewards & giveaways