Why are people putting plastic bottles on their tyres?

If you’ve ever walked past a parked car and noticed a plastic bottle wedged between the tyre and the car frame, you probably paused and asked yourself: “What exactly is this thing doing here?” For some people, it looks like a random piece of trash stuck in the wheel. But for others, especially those who are in the know, that bottle is either a warning sign or a supposed safety trick. Let’s break it down properly, because there are two main explanations people give for this, and they couldn’t be more different.

1. The theft trick

Car thieves wedge a plastic bottle against the front tyre

This is the most widely known reason. Car thieves wedge a plastic bottle against the front tyre (usually the passenger side, so the driver won’t see it immediately when entering the car). When the driver starts the car and begins to move, the bottle makes a loud popping or crackling sound. Naturally, the person panics and steps out to inspect the tyre. Those few seconds of confusion are all the thieves need. Some quickly jump into the driver’s seat and drive off, grab valuables from the seat (bag, phone, laptop), or snatch the car keys if the driver left the door open. This method works because it preys on urgency and distraction. The driver is focused on the noise, not the surroundings, and by the time you realise what’s going on, it might already be too late.

2. “But I heard some people use it for safety…”

ADVERTISEMENT

You may also have heard another version of this story that some people themselves place a plastic bottle beside their tyre intentionally. The belief here is that it can act as a makeshift wheel chock to prevent the car from rolling and help you detect whether your car was moved at night. Some even claim it's a way to ‘gauge movement’ on sloppy or unsecured ground. This explanation is real in the sense that people genuinely do it, but the effectiveness is questionable. Because let’s be honest, how can a lightweight plastic bottle hold the weight of a vehicle? If a car is about to roll, a bottle won’t stop it. The tyre will simply crush it. So while the intention may be safety, the actual result is mostly placebo. It "feels" like protection, but it doesn't genuinely prevent anything.

So why do people believe it works?

A few reasons: Improvisation culture: In many parts of the world, including Nigeria, people create DIY solutions to everyday problems because not everyone can afford formal tools.

Rural parking habits: In some communities with hilly terrain, people use stones to block tyres. The bottle hack likely evolved from this. But again, a bottle cannot do the job of a stone or a proper wheel wedge.

Should you worry if you see one?

Should you worry if you see one?

ADVERTISEMENT

If YOU didn’t put the bottle there, treat it as a red flag! Quietly enter your car, lock the doors, and drive a short distance forward to a safer or more visible area before coming down to remove it. Don’t step out beside the car immediately; that’s where thieves take advantage. If your concern is parking safety or preventing vehicle roll: Use a proper wheel chock

Turn your wheels inward on a slope

Engage the handbrake properly

For extra theft protection, park in better-lit areas or near active surroundings These are actually effective; a bottle is not.