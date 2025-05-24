Peter Okoye lied about graduating from UniAbuja, misled EFCC - Lawyer tells court

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, one half of the defunct music duo, P-Square, was on Friday exposed in court for lying under oath during the ongoing fraud trial involving his brother and former manager, Jude Okoye.

While subjected to cross-examination by the defence counsel, Clement Onwuenwunor, SAN, evidence was presented in court showing that Peter lied about being a graduate of the University of Abuja, among other things.

Peter was accused of deliberately misleading the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with false and contradictory claims.

Note that the EFCC had arraigned Jude alongside his company, Northside Music Ltd, on a four-count charge bordering on fraud.

Earlier on May 16, while delivering his evidence in chief, Peter had narrated how his brother Jude and Northside Entertainment allegedly defrauded him.

However, during cross-examination on Friday, defence lawyer, Onwuenwunor, told the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, presided over by Justice Rahman Oshodi, that Peter’s testimony was riddled with inconsistencies and outright fabrications intended to mislead the EFCC and tarnish the reputation of the defendant, Jude.

During the heated cross-examination, the defence discredited Peter’s earlier statement to the EFCC in which he described himself as a graduate of the University of Abuja.

Onwuenwunor revealed that Peter had, in fact, dropped out of the institution contrary to his earlier claim.

When confronted with the discrepancy between his oral claims and written EFCC testimony, Peter attempted to backtrack, stating that he had only said he “attended” the University.

To substantiate their argument, the defence tendered the EFCC’s documented records in which Peter specifically described himself as a “graduate,” prompting him to admit in open court that he had not completed his studies.