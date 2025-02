Anointed Man of God, Pastor Jerry Eze 's New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) ministry is experiencing unprecedented growth, with massive gatherings springing up across the globe.

From the United States to the United Kingdom, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, and soon Zambia, Pastor Eze's prayer conferences are attracting thousands of attendees, united by their desire for spiritual growth, healing, and empowerment.