Rather than shying away from the topic of death, Pastor Chris speaks boldly and clearly about what it means to die in Christ, and why believers should never fear it.

Human beings are generally gripped by the fear of death and uncertainty about the afterlife, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, however, offers a transformative perspective rooted in God’s Word. He teaches that death is not the end; it is a transition into a greater reality for those who are in Christ.

The renowned global evangelist is actively spreading the Gospel and unveiling deep spiritual truths, especially about death, dying, and the promise of eternal life.

The Fear of Dying: Pastor Chris Offers a Biblical Perspective

Death is often treated with dread and despair, but Pastor Chris consistently reminds his global audience that Jesus Christ’s resurrection forever changed the narrative of death. During a past Global Communion Service, he shared:

If you’re born again, death is not a threat to you. You’ve already passed from death into life. You’re in the Kingdom of light.

This redefinition of death as a transition rather than a finality brings hope to millions. His teachings draw from powerful scriptures such as John 5:24 and 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18, explaining that for Christians, dying is not a defeat—it’s a victory.

Through his teachings, he often emphasizes that death has no authority over the believer. In fact, he explains that Jesus stripped death of its power and that the Christian is to live with a consciousness of immortality.

Eternal Life: More Than a Promise - A Present Reality

One of the most distinctive elements of Pastor Chris’ message is his emphasis that eternal life isn’t a future reward, but rather it’s a present possession.

“Eternal life is the very life of God, and it begins the moment you’re born again,” he once said during a special teaching series on “Zoe,” the Greek word for divine life.

This understanding elevates how Christians perceive death. If eternal life is already at work within the believer, then physical death loses its grip and fear-inducing power. It’s not about dying and then living, it’s about living now with the life of God, which continues eternally.

In many of his sermons, he reminds the congregation that Christ has made us partakers of the divine nature (2 Peter 1:4). Death, therefore, becomes merely a doorway through which one enters a higher plane of glory and fellowship with God.

Life After Death: What Pastor Chris Really Teaches

Chris Oyakhilome remains fully engaged in ministry, proclaiming the Gospel with undiminished zeal, at the same time revealing a deep human curiosity about death, and addressing this head-on with biblical clarity.

He teaches that after physical death, only two destinations exist—eternity with Christ or eternal separation. But for the believer, Paul’s words in Philippians 1:21 come alive: “For to me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain.”

Pastor emphasizes that what matters is how we prepare for eternity while still on Earth. He encourages believers to live righteously, with the consciousness of their heavenly citizenship.

During Healing Streams Live Healing Services, he has frequently declared healing over the sick with powerful words like:

You will not die; you will live to declare the works of the Lord!

These words reflect not only healing in the body but a spiritual mandate to live with divine purpose, making every day count for the Kingdom.

Victory Over Death: Death Has Been Defeated

Quoting 1 Corinthians 15:55, Pastor Chris often teaches that “death has been swallowed up in victory.” He explains that for the believer, this means a complete shift in consciousness—from fear of the grave to boldness in the Spirit.

In one of his classic teachings on spiritual immortality, he said:

You are not of this world. Your life is hidden with Christ in God. Even if your body sleeps, you will rise again in glory.

His declaration that death has lost its hold and impact over the believer is not a poetic sentiment, it’s a scriptural truth that empowers many to live boldly, fearlessly, and purposefully.

The conversation around dying is never morbid; it’s filled with hope, power, and assurance of resurrection and eternal glory.

Living With Purpose: Pastor Chris’ Call to Impact Before Transition

Although Oyakhilome teaches confidently about life beyond death, he places an equal emphasis on living a purposeful life before the transition occurs.

He often urges believers to:

Preach the Gospel passionately

Heal the sick

Walk in divine wisdom

Store up eternal treasures through service and giving

In his words:

The time is short. Live for what matters. You’re an ambassador of the Kingdom. Don’t live like the world. Live like a child of God.

It’s this focus on living fully that defines Pastor Chris’ message. While the world speculates about the reality of death, he teaches that the greater truth lies in living daily in light of eternity.

The Legacy of Hope

The real story about Pastor Chris’ teachings about death, is about a man who is alive with purpose, power, and passion, dedicated to leading others into the light of God’s Word concerning death, resurrection, and eternal life.

He is not just a preacher of hope, he is a living testimony to the power of that hope, guiding millions around the world into a victorious life in Christ.