What Pastor Chris Says About the Dead and Eternal Judgment

What Pastor Chris Oyakhilome says about the dead has drawn interest as people seek answers about what happens after life on earth. In an era when conversations around life, death, and eternity have intensified, his teachings offer scriptural explanations based on biblical texts such as Hebrews 9:27, which states, “it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.”

Understanding what happens after death is essential to understanding the purpose of life, the role of Christ’s sacrifice, and the hope available to those who believe.

The Meaning of Death According to Scripture

It is important to begin with how death is defined in Christian scripture. According to Oyakhilome, death in its biblical context refers not only to the physical end of life but to spiritual separation from God.

Humans are spirit beings living in a physical body, and though the physical body dies, the spirit continues to exist. He explains that the phrase “appointed unto men once to die” is often misunderstood. He clarifies that it does not primarily refer to physical death, since individuals such as Lazarus died more than once in the Bible. Rather, it refers to a spiritual death that Christ came to take upon Himself for mankind.

What Pastor Chris Says About the Dead and Judgment

A central element about death is the certainty of judgment after death. He emphasizes that Hebrews 9:27 must be read in full context, including the following verse, which explains that Christ died once to bear the sins of many.

Pastor Chris notes that the scripture begins with the phrase “as it is appointed,” indicating that Christ’s death was connected to the judgment that was appointed to all. According to his teaching, Christ took on this judgment for those who believe in Him.

He further explains the concept of “the judgment” as a specific event described in the Book of Revelation. This is known as the Great White Throne Judgment, a future event where the dead who did not receive salvation will be brought before God to be judged according to their works. What Oyakhilome says about the dead is that this judgment is not for Christians who have accepted Christ’s sacrifice, as Christ already bore their judgment.

Understanding Spiritual Death and Eternal Consequences

Pastor Chris teaches that spiritual death is separation from God, the state that humanity found itself in before Christ. Christ’s death was substitutionary, meaning He died so that humans would not have to experience spiritual death. He emphasizes that those who reject Christ are subject to the second death, which refers to eternal separation from God in the lake of fire, as described in Revelation 20:14.

This teaching seeks to explain that physical death is not the final end. Instead, it marks the transition of the spirit into eternity. Oyakhilome explains that after death, the spirit either enters into the presence of God or awaits judgment depending on the person’s relationship with Christ during their lifetime.

Death in Relation to the Rapture

According to his message, believers in Christ who have died physically will rise first when Christ returns. Their spirits will be reunited with glorified bodies. Oyakhilome describes the rapture as the next major prophetic event that will take place before the final judgment. Those who are alive and believe in Christ will be caught up to meet Him in the air without experiencing physical death.

Chris Oyakhilome explains that the dead in Christ are not lost or unconscious. Instead, they are in a place of rest until the time of resurrection. This offers comfort to many who have lost loved ones, reinforcing that physical death is temporary for believers.

Who Is Pastor Chris?

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is a globally recognized Christian teacher and president of LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy. Founded in Nigeria in the 1980s, LoveWorld has become one of the world’s largest Christian networks, with millions of followers across Africa, Europe, North America, and Asia. Oyakhilome is also known for hosting international teaching conferences, healing services, and prayer programs that are broadcast globally through satellite television and digital platforms.

The Role of LoveWorld in Spreading His Teachings

LoveWorld operates multiple television networks that broadcast Pastor Chris’ messages about life, death, and eternity. These networks include LoveWorld SAT, LoveWorld USA, and LoveWorld Europe. Through these platforms, his teachings on spiritual matters reach audiences in different countries regardless of geographical borders. LoveWorld also publishes books, devotionals, and media content that explore biblical teachings in depth.

LoveWorld’s Rhapsody of Realities devotional, authored by Chris Oyakhilome, has been translated into thousands of languages and distributed to millions of readers worldwide. These resources are often used to educate new believers and those unfamiliar with Christian doctrine.

The Great White Throne Judgment

A central part of what Pastor Chris says about the dead is the final judgment described in Revelation 20:11–15. Pastor explains that this judgment is reserved for those who have rejected the gift of salvation through Christ. He says that the dead, both great and small, will stand before God, and books will be opened that record their works. Another book, the book of life, will determine whose names are written in it. Those not found in the book of life will face eternal separation from God.

Pastor Chris clarifies that this event is distinct from the judgment seat of Christ, where believers receive rewards. The Great White Throne Judgment concerns those who did not accept Christ.

About the Dead and Hope for Believers

Although what Pastor Chris says about the dead includes serious warnings about judgment, his teaching also emphasizes hope for those who believe. He explains that Christ died once for all, and those who receive His sacrifice will not face condemnation. For believers, physical death is not an end but a transition into eternal life with God . Oyakhilome often encourages his listeners to live with this eternal perspective and to understand the urgency of salvation.

Life After Death

His teachings offer an interpretation of scripture that seeks to clarify misconceptions about death and judgment. According to Pastor Chris, death is not the final word; instead, it is a doorway into eternity. He emphasizes that Christ’s death and resurrection provide the only escape from spiritual death and the judgment that follows.

For millions seeking answers about life after death, these teachings offer an explanation rooted in scripture, with an emphasis on hope, responsibility, and eternal life.