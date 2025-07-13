Owambe Etiquette: How to slay and not embarrass your village people

In Nigeria, owambe is not just a party - it’s a full-blown cultural event, a fashion show, a buffet challenge, and sometimes, an opportunity to show off strength when fighting for food and small chops.

If you’ve ever attended a Lagos wedding or birthday, you already know the competition is fierce. People come to flex, shine, and collect Instagram likes - but in the process, some also collect embarrassment.

So the question is, how do you maintain your slay in any Owambe without embarrassing your ancestors? Here's a breakdown and an opportunity for you to learn.

Dress to Slay, But Don’t Dress to Stress

We all know you want to pepper your haters, but remember: comfort is key. Your gele should not block the entire row behind you. Your high heels should not be so high that you start walking like a newborn calf. And please, avoid outfits that require three people to zip up because you’ll only suffer when nature calls.

Pick something fabulous but functional. So you can dance, eat, and greet without looking like you're fighting for oxygen.

Control Your Small Chops Hunger

Small chops are like gold at an owambe. But that doesn’t mean you should act like you haven’t eaten in three days. We get, you're probably already hungry from staying hours at the church service, but you still have your dignity to protect. So, try everything you can not to start snatching puff-puff or fighting for samosa as if your life depends on it. If you must approach the server, do so with grace and respect. Who knows, your politeness might even earn you some extra puff puff.

Don’t Overload Your Takeaway Pack

We see you. Yes, you! We see when you start piling up rice, amala, moin-moin, goat meat, and salad into one takeaway pack like it’s your final meal before going to Big Brother’s house.

We're not saying you shouldn't take anything away. But be moderate. Take enough to enjoy later, but don’t turn it into a mini grocery store.

Mind Your Dance Moves

The dance floor is your stage, but know your limits. If you don’t know how to gbese, please don’t start experimenting there.

Before you attempt any legwork, remember there will be cameras and Instagram doesn’t forget. Stick to what you know, smile confidently, and avoid turning the dance floor into a wrestling ring.

Respect the Aso Ebi Code

If you decide to buy aso ebi, make sure you sew something that actually fits and flatters you. We know tailors can be unpredictable but avoid last-minute sewing that turns your outfit into a bedsheet or masquerade costume.

