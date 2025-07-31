Orijin lights up Port Harcourt with an unforgettable Orijinal Nite experience!

Orijin, Nigeria's leading authentic bitters-infused spirit, recently brought its signature energy to Port Harcourt with the latest edition of Orijinal Nite, a cultural celebration that blended tradition, music, community, and bold flavour into one unforgettable evening.

Held at Lesukka Lounge on July 27, 2025, the event was a vibrant display of Nigerian heritage, showcasing Orijin’s continued commitment to honouring its roots while bringing people together in the most authentic way.

A Night of Bold Vibes and Flavour

Guests arrived in style, stepping into a beautifully transformed space that radiated culture and energy. The atmosphere was electric, with stylish attendees sipping on a variety of Orijin-infused cocktails ranging from the beloved classic bitters blend to creative new mixes crafted specially for the night. The drinks were a clear highlight, perfectly setting the tone for the celebration ahead.

Celebrating Culture and Community

At its core, Orijinal Nite is about more than just entertainment. It is a platform for Nigerians to connect, unwind, and celebrate their unique cultural identity. In true Port Harcourt fashion, the crowd brought unmatched energy and spirit, fully embodying what it means to be "Orijinal."

According to Dorcas Mashingil, Senior Brand Manager, Orijin™:

“Orijinal Nite is all about connecting with our community, celebrating culture, and creating a space where people can truly express themselves. Port Harcourt showed us exactly what that looks like.”

Live Performances That Lit Up the Night

The stage was alive with music all night long, led by The Lesukka House Band and headlined by an energetic set from Great Minds Sounds. Their performance had the crowd dancing, singing along, and vibing together, creating unforgettable moments that captured the essence of Orijin’s brand spirit.

From spontaneous dance-offs to full-blown sing-alongs, the night pulsed with joy, pride, and unity.

Grand Prize Giveaway

As the evening reached its peak, one lucky guest walked away with the grand prize, a brand-new flat-screen TV. The winner, visibly shocked, shared that he had not expected to win. He mentioned he had picked up just one raffle ticket and moved on, not even realizing he had won until someone tapped him. The excitement was contagious as the crowd cheered loudly, adding another memorable highlight to the night.

A Night to Remember

Orijinal Nite in Port Harcourt was more than just an event. It was a powerful celebration of Nigerian spirit, flavor, and community. By blending tradition with modern-day energy, Orijin once again created a vibrant experience that left lasting memories and built anticipation for the next Orijinal gathering.

Up Next? Stay Ready

With Port Harcourt fully energised, all eyes are now on the next stop in Orijin’s nationwide celebration of culture and nightlife. Wherever Orijinal Nite goes next, one thing is certain: the vibes will be bold, the culture will shine, and the night will be 100 percent Orijinal.

Follow @OrijinNigeria across social platforms for the latest updates, highlights, and announcements.

