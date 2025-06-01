Orange Group's GINMIL champions 'Nourishing Naija' campaign for World Milk Day 2025

Orange Group, one of West Africa's premier diversified Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies, announces the launch of its comprehensive "Nourishing Naija" campaign in celebration of World Milk Day 2025.

The campaign, centered around GINMIL, the company's revolutionary beverage, will start on June 1st, 2025, aligning with the global theme "Let's Celebrate the Power of Dairy."

The GINMIL campaign recognises milk as nature's original super food – a nutritional powerhouse that has nourished generations with its unique combination of proteins, vitamins, and bone-strengthening calcium.

For centuries, milk's unparalleled ability to support growth and boost immunity has made it irreplaceable in diets worldwide.

Orange Group’s Media and Communications Director, U chenna Ezenna , states, "We celebrate GINMIL as more than just a product; it's our commitment to honouring milk's legacy while innovating for modern Nigerian lives.

"From immune-boosting benefits to digestive wellness,GINMIL nourishes and powers Nigerians – one sip, one meal, and one day at a time."

The "Nourishing Naija" campaign features a multi-faceted approach designed to educate, engage, and celebrate with Nigerian communities through interactive milk booths stationed across major Nigerian cities, offering free GINMIL samples and educational materials about milk's nutritional benefits.

The campaign includes a recipe-focused social media contest encouraging Nigerians to share creative ways they incorporate GINMIL into their daily meals using the hashtag #GinmilNourishNaija, alongside strategic partnerships with health and wellness influencers to amplify the campaign's reach and educate Nigerians about milk's role in healthy living.

Additionally, the initiative features a week-long educational content series emphasizing milk's power in supporting bone health, immune function, and overall wellness, complemented by interactive social media live sessions featuring nutrition experts discussing the benefits of incorporating milk into daily diets.

GINMIL represents the perfect blend of tradition, health, and innovation – keeping milk's nourishing power at the core while adapting it for today's dynamic and fast-paced lifestyles. The product amplifies milk's inherent benefits while adding unmatched convenient versatility, ensuring that choosing nourishment becomes one of the easiest decisions Nigerians make every day.

Whether enjoyed alone or added to foods and drinks, GINMIL represents time-honored nutrition meeting contemporary convenience, inviting Nigerians to rediscover the nourishing power of milk through this innovative product.

Orange Group is a leading innovative Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company in Nigeria committed to providing high-quality, innovative products that enhance the daily lives of consumers.

With a strong focus on community well-being, Orange Group develops and markets a range of products designed to improve health and promote healthier lifestyles.

About World Milk Day: Established by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations in 2001, World Milk Day is celebrated annually on June 1st to recognise the importance of milk as a global food and celebrate the dairy sector's contributions to sustainability, nutrition, and livelihoods worldwide.

