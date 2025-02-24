Ooni of Ife's Wife Olori Tobi Ogunwusi Appointed to Miss One Nigeria Advisory Board

Her Royal Majesty, Olori Tobi Ogunwusi, wife of the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has been appointed to the advisory board of Miss One Nigeria.

Olori Tobi is a respected figure in Nigeria, known for her philanthropic work and advocacy for women's empowerment. Her appointment to the Miss One Nigeria advisory board is a testament to her commitment to promoting the values of beauty, intelligence, and social responsibility among young Nigerian women.

Having competed in nine pageants, eight of which she won, we consider her experience and passion for empowering women to be invaluable as we continue to elevate the Miss One Nigeria pageant and its impact on society.

As a member of the advisory board, Olori Tobi will provide guidance and support to the Miss One Nigeria organization in its mission to discover and nurture exceptional young women who embody the qualities of a culturally grounded modern Nigerian woman.

The Miss One Nigeria pageant is a platform that celebrates and showcases the cultural diversity and beauty of Nigerian women, while also promoting education, leadership, and community service with its 2025 mission the one million sanitary pads campaign to combat period poverty across Nigeria.

