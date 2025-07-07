In a remarkable act of generosity and community support, philanthropist and entrepreneur Dr. Olakunle Oladunni Churchill has gifted a brand new, fully decorated missionary bus to St. Stephen’s Anglican Church Cathedral in Ondo town, Ondo State.

The official presentation of the vehicle was made during a special ceremony led by the queen, Olori (Dr.) Olayinka Kiladejo and the Chiefs of the Ondo Town community to celebrate both the spirit of giving and the importance of unity and growth within the church and its outreach missions.

The donated bus is intended to support the church’s missionary activities, evangelism and various community outreach programs, providing reliable and dignified transportation for clergy and parishioners.

Olakunle Churchill donates brand new bus to Ondo Anglican Church in honour of late father

This gesture by Dr. Churchill reflects his deep commitment to faith, service and the continued development of religious institutions in Nigeria, as his late father, Primate Gabriel Oladunni, was a respected spiritual leader.

The event was attended by church leaders, community elders and youth representatives.

Speaking ahead of the presentation, Dr. Churchill said, “Faith has always played a major role in my life. It is an honour to give back to a church that has done so much for the community. My hope is that this bus will enhance their ability to serve, teach and reach more souls.”

While taking delivery of the bus, Queen of Ondo Town, Olori Dr. Olayinka Kiladejo, confirmed that Churchill’s father was a respectable religious leader and not a gardener as “you-know-who” had claimed.

She effectively punctured the false claim that late Primate Gabriel Oladunni was just a “garderner” when he was indeed a known servant in God's vineyard.