‘Children: Our Future and Our Responsibility’ – a theme that resonated deeply as Lafarge Africa Plc, a leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions and makers of a range of cement brands, marked an inspiring 2025 Children’s Day. The celebrations swept across its host communities in Nigeria, bringing joy, learning, and a renewed commitment to the nation's young minds.

This year, Lafarge Africa championed the crucial role of education, reading, and storytelling in shaping the bright futures of Nigeria's children. Events were held simultaneously in key states, including Mfamosing (Cross River State), Lagos, and Ewekoro (Ogun state). Each location buzzed with energy as students, pupils, teachers, government representatives, and education advocates came together for a memorable day.

Nurturing Tomorrow’s Leaders: How Lafarge Africa celebrated Children’s Day 2025 across its communities

The air was filled with excitement through a series of interactive and educational activities. Children eagerly participated in engaging book reading session - reading the book which won the 2024 NLNG Prize for Literature - ‘The Road Does Not End’ written by Olubunmi Familoni,. They also showcased their brilliance in spelling bee competitions, revelled in fun-filled games, and displayed their rich heritage through captivating cultural performances. These activities weren't just about fun; they were a powerful platform to underscore the importance of literacy and holistic development.

Children’s Day is always special, but at Lafarge Africa, it is more than a celebration. It is a moment to reflect on our shared responsibility to nurture young minds, inspire curiosity, and create pathways for children to thrive.

Nurturing Tomorrow’s Leaders: How Lafarge Africa celebrated Children’s Day 2025 across its communities

The commitment to children's welfare and education was echoed by prominent voices throughout the celebrations. In Mfamosing, Hon. Edema Irom, Commissioner for Women Affairs, Cross River State commended Lafarge Africa’s commitment to supporting children and education. In addition, the Lagos celebration was graced by Actress/Producer & MD/CEO of Temple Productions, Ego Boyo . In her keynote address, she inspired the students and pupils, urging them to "prioritise their education and remain focused as education remains vital for personal development and becoming better individuals.”

Celebrating with the children were staff and volunteers of Lafarge Africa including the Head of Sustainability, Lafarge Africa, Gabriel Pollyn, Philip Anaobi, Plant Manager, Ewekoro, Ginika Frank-Durugbor, Head, Communications, Brand and Events, Oluyomi Moses, Head of Marketing at Lafarge Africa.

The event underscored Lafarge Africa's belief in the power of education and the company’s dedication to creating enabling environments where children can thrive. By focusing on both academic enrichment and critical life skills, Lafarge Africa aims to empower children to become confident, responsible, and well-rounded individuals.

Nurturing Tomorrow’s Leaders: How Lafarge Africa celebrated Children’s Day 2025 across its communities

Nurturing Tomorrow’s Leaders: How Lafarge Africa celebrated Children’s Day 2025 across its communities

Nurturing Tomorrow’s Leaders: How Lafarge Africa celebrated Children’s Day 2025 across its communities

Nurturing Tomorrow’s Leaders: How Lafarge Africa celebrated Children’s Day 2025 across its communities

Nurturing Tomorrow’s Leaders: How Lafarge Africa celebrated Children’s Day 2025 across its communities

_---_