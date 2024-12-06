NIVEA gives hope to children cancer survivors with ₦16.4 million back-to-school donation

Every child deserves a chance to dream, learn, and grow—but for children who have battled cancer, that chance is often taken away. Beiersdorf Nigeria, the makers of NIVEA, is stepping in to change that. In a heartwarming show of care and compassion, the company has donated over ₦16.4 million to The Dorcas Cancer Foundation to help kid cancer survivors get back to school.

This initiative, tagged the Back-to-School Fund, will cover tuition, books, uniforms, and other essentials for 15 children for an entire school year. But this is not just about money—it’s about giving hope, rebuilding dreams, and making a real difference. Beiersdorf’s campaign is more than corporate social responsibility; it’s a mission to truly care for the community.

Oladele Adeyole, Country Manager for Beiersdorf Nigeria, summed it up beautifully: "Beiersdorf believes in fostering a more inclusive society and creating a positive impact. This is why our ‘Care Beyond Skin’ agenda exists—to promote both social and environmental change. Our partnership with The Dorcas Cancer Foundation is one of the ways we’re making a real difference. We know that due to treatment and financial strains, most kids miss school during their treatment and sometimes find it difficult to go back to school once they have defeated cancer due to the heavy financial strains that their cost of treatment has on their parent’s finances,” Adeyole said.

During a three-month campaign from September to November 2024, Beiersdorf pledged ₦300 from every NIVEA product sold at leading retailers like Shoprite, Justrite, Market Square, Next Cash & Carry, and Hyper City. The result? A staggering ₦16,456,500 million was raised to help the kids get back to school.