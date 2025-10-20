Love in Motion: Couple makes history with Nigeria’s first train wedding

As the rhythmic clatter of wheels echoed along the Lagos–Ibadan railway route, a different kind of journey unfolded inside some of the coaches. Nigerian actor Shawn Faqua and his partner, Sharon Ifunnaya, an event planner, made history by exchanging vows on a moving train, marking the first wedding of its kind in Nigeria.

The ceremony took place aboard a train setting off from the Mobolaji Johnson Train Station in Alagomeji-Yaba, Lagos. The coaches, normally a functional passenger compartment, were transformed into a wedding venue with guests seated at tables, floral arrangements along the windows, a small aisle and a distinct sense of movement beneath the couple’s feet.

Videos and photos quickly circulated online, showing the train in motion, guests seated, the bride and groom exchanging rings, all of these happening while the train sped past skylines and small towns outside the windows, adding a cinematic touch to the celebration.

A viral clip captures the bride, announcing cheerfully, “Hey guys, we’re getting married on the train!” And Shawn adds with a grin: “First ever! Breaking record!” This light-hearted tone sets the affair apart as a bold idea executed with joy rather than a stiff and strictly formal event.

Why this Train Wedding Stood Out

In a country where weddings often follow a popular route of banquet halls, churches, and lush locations, Shawn and Sharon’s choice stood out for its novelty and playful spirit. Instead of a stationary venue, they chose to literally move. The train symbolised motion, journey, and progress, which can be interpreted as a very clever metaphor for beginning a life journey together.

On top of that, the event subtly highlighted Nigeria’s rail travel, which is still bouncing back. The renovation and revitalisation of train lines, especially those linking Lagos with neighbouring cities, has brought trains back into the public eye. This wedding transformed that infrastructure into a setting for romance and celebration.

The wedding caught social-media attention, both for its uniqueness and the celebrity names involved. On Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, various video clips and images of the couple prompted jokes, praises and reactions.

Context in Nigerian Wedding Culture

Weddings in Nigeria often carry a strong cultural and social load that includes multiple ceremonies (traditional, civil, white, religious), large guest lists, elaborate halls, and aesthetics. But this train wedding offered something different. It didn’t abandon tradition as the couple still held a traditional Igbo ceremony. But it added an unexpected and modern twist to the venue and setting.

This is probably a sign of how wedding culture in Nigeria is evolving. Couples are increasingly seeking personalisation, memorable experiences and Instagram-worthy moments that reflect their personality, rather than simply replicating a standard format.

For Nigeria’s wedding industry and lifestyle culture, this event adds another chapter. It says yes, we value culture, we honour tradition, but we are also open to creative expression and to doing things differently.

It also puts Nigeria in parallel with global trends where destination, experiential and unusual weddings on boats, rooftops, and trains are gaining traction. But it keeps the local flavour with the Nigerian train, Nigerian guests, and of course, a Nigerian love story and this balance is what makes it resonate.

This love in motion marked the start of a new life together, and gave Nigeria a wedding moment that is hard to forget. For couples looking to do something different, this might just be a hint that your venue can move. Your love story can ride rails or even sail the sea.