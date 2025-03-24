5 Nigerians who have made it big in Hollywood

When you think Hollywood, the first names that often come to mind are big stars from America or Europe.

But are you aware that Nigeria has some incredible talents who have not only made it to Hollywood but are also making waves across the world?

Yes, Nigerians are out there, breaking barriers, starring in blockbuster movies, directing award-winning films, and representing Africa on global red carpets.

These stars didn’t just get lucky, they worked hard, stayed true to their roots, and let their talent shine through.

So let’s take a look at some amazing Nigerians who have made it big in Hollywood and why we can’t stop being proud of them.

1. Chiwetel Ejiofor

Chiwetel Ejiofor, born to Nigerian parents in London, has become a prominent figure in Hollywood. He became globally known for his role as Solomon Northup in 12 Years a Slave, a movie that earned him an Academy Award nomination.

But even before that, Chiwetel had already made a name for himself in films like Kinky Boots and Children of Men. What sets him apart is not just his acting skills, but his ability to bring deep emotion to every role. He proudly embraces his Nigerian heritage and has even directed a film—The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind—that tells an inspiring African story.

2. John Boyega

You may know him as Finn from Star Wars, but John Boyega is so much more than a sci-fi hero. Born to Nigerian parents in the UK, Boyega's rise to fame came with the Star Wars reboot, and he hasn’t looked back since.

Beyond acting, he’s a passionate activist who speaks openly about racial injustice and supports African filmmakers. His production company aims to tell more African stories, and he’s always proud to say, “I’m Nigerian.” That level of pride and power makes him a true inspiration.

ALSO READ: 5 Nigerian artistes who have featured in Hollywood films

3. David Oyelowo

David Oyelowo, a British actor of Nigerian descent, is another name that has made waves in Hollywood. Born in the UK to Nigerian parents, Oyelowo’s breakout moment came when he starred as Martin Luther King Jr. in the critically acclaimed film Selma (2014).

His portrayal of the iconic civil rights leader earned him widespread recognition. He’s also starred in major films like The Butler, Interstellar, and Queen of Katwe.

Oyelowo has continued to make history by pushing for more diversity and African representation in Hollywood, using his platform to bring authentic African stories to the forefront.

His success in Hollywood has encouraged many Nigerians, particularly those in the diaspora, to follow in his footsteps.

4. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo is an actress, singer, and stage performer, and she does all of it exceptionally. Though born in London, her Nigerian heritage is a huge part of who she is.

She became famous for playing Harriet Tubman in Harriet, earning an Oscar nomination. She later stunned the world with her role as Aretha Franklin in Genius: Aretha. Most recently, she took on the role of Elphaba in Wicked. Her performance in the movie was magical, emotional, and unforgettable. Fans and critics agree she brought something fresh and powerful to the character She’s already won a Tony, Emmy, and Grammy, and she was nominated for an Oscar.

5. Tems

Yes, music is part of Hollywood too, and Nigerian singer Tems is definitely taking up space. After her breakout with Wizkid’s Essence, Tems went on to work with Drake, Beyoncé, and Rihanna. She even co-wrote Lift Me Up, the emotional track performed by Rihanna for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. That song became a global hit and introduced Tems to a wider international audience. Her success shows that Nigerian music isn’t just for Africa—it’s a global vibe. And Tems is just getting started.