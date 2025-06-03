5 ways Nigerians are investing without touching traditional banks

Mobile apps, online platforms and community networks offer routes to grow savings, earn returns and diversify portfolios without a bank account. From automated fintech savings to digital currencies, these methods suit varying budgets and risk appetites.

Below are five popular options: convenient mobile savings apps, online mutual funds, cryptocurrency trading, agricultural crowdfunding and rotating savings circles.

Each approach provides accessible, low-barrier entry points for individuals to build wealth and support local ventures without dealing with bank branches or high fees.

1. Fintech savings and investment platforms

PiggyVest and Cowrywise let users automate savings and invest in money-market or fixed-income funds via a mobile app. After creating an account and verifying identity, users set target amounts and schedules.

Small daily or weekly deposits go into pooled funds that earn annual returns of 8 to 15 percent. Funds can be withdrawn on demand or locked for higher rates, all handled within the app without visiting a bank.

2. Online mutual fund subscriptions

Platforms such as ARM Online and FundriseNG enable investments in professionally managed mutual funds with as little as ₦5,000. Users register online, choose equity, fixed-income or balanced funds and transfer money via mobile payments.

NAV updates appear in real time and redemptions clear within 24 hours of request. Pooled contributions give access to diversified portfolios managed by experts, avoiding bank branch queues and high transaction fees.

3. Cryptocurrency trading and staking

Exchanges like Binance and Quidax allow Nigerians to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and stablecoins using Naira. After a quick identity check, users fund wallets through peer-to-peer trades or transfers.

Beyond trading, some platforms offer staking—locking tokens to earn annual yields of 5 to 12 percent. Despite volatility, many view crypto as an inflation hedge and a way to earn interest outside traditional bank rates.

4. Agricultural crowdfunding

Agritech platforms such as Farmcrowdy and ThriveAgric connect urban investors with rural farming projects. Starting from around ₦10,000, sponsors fund specific crops or poultry ventures. The platform handles procurement, cultivation and sales.

After harvest, investors receive profit shares often between 20 and 30 percent over a six- to nine-month cycle. This model supports farmers directly and provides potentially high returns without relying on banks.

5. Rotating savings circles (ajo)

Community-based savings groups known as ajo or esusu involve trusted members contributing a fixed amount, typically ₦5,000 to ₦50,000, at each meeting. Each member receives the collective pot in rotation, providing a lump sum to invest or fund a business.

This informal approach requires trust among participants but avoids bank fees, offering flexible access to capital for investment or urgent needs.