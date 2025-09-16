5 ways Nigerians abroad are monetising their cultural knowledge

From teaching how to cook jollof to consulting on authentic portrayals in film and TV, they are packaging language, food, music, fashion, and storytelling as services and products people will pay for.

These earners mix digital tools with old networks to reach diaspora communities and curious locals abroad. The result is small businesses and side hustles that pay well and also export culture.

Below are 5 ways Nigerians abroad are earning from what they know best and how they make it work.

1. Cooking classes and food products

Many Nigerians abroad run paid online and in-person cooking classes that teach jollof rice, suya, and traditional soups. Some scale this into catering gigs, pop-up dinners, and subscription meal boxes for diaspora customers who miss home.

Others bottle spices, sauces, or sell frozen staples through local shops. Food sells because it is emotional and repeatable, which makes it a steady income stream.

2. Cultural consulting for media and brands

Producers, agencies, and brands pay Nigerians to advise on script casting, wardrobe, and food styling so portrayals feel authentic. Consultants work on TV shows, films, adverts, and museum exhibits to avoid stereotypes and get details right.

This is high-value work that often pays per project and builds professional networks in creative industries.

3. Language teaching and storytelling workshops

Teaching Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, or Pidgin online is a growing niche. Tutors charge for one-on-one lessons, group classes, and corporate cultural briefings.

Storytellers and lecturers are also hired for school events, festivals, and libraries to share folktales and history. Language and narrative both sell because they connect learners to identity and context.

4. Fashion, craft, and beauty products

Designers and makers use traditional print embroidery and techniques to create ready-to-wear pieces and accessories for diaspora markets.

Nail artists, braiders, and hairstylists translate local trends into services for clients who want Nigerian looks with professional polish. Many creators sell through social media marketplaces and community pop-up markets.

5. Content creation and paid communities

Writers, podcasters, YouTubers, and Instagram creators monetise cultural knowledge through sponsored content, paid newsletters, Patreon, and online communities.

They create tutorials, cultural explainers, interviews, and nostalgia pieces that attract subscribers and brand partnerships. This model scales because a single viral video or series can turn into long-term revenue.

These income streams thrive because they mix authenticity with good delivery, and the people who do it well treat culture as both craft and business.