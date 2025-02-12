Nigerian women share feminine ways to talk to a man

Feminine communication is an art that blends warmth, softness, and confidence but Nigerian women said No! we have coconut head, no be you go tell us wetin we go do.

It all started with a simple tweet: "Feminine ways to talk to your man 101." What seemed like an ordinary post quickly went viral, racking up 4.7 million impressions. Nigerian women didn’t hold back, sharing their 2cents.

Anyone seeing that tweet might grab a pen and paper, preparing to jot things down, but Nigerian women had other plans! whoever said those lots were not funny? The comical replies on that tweet would give Bovi a run for his class act.

If the above pointers feel too bold for your taste, here are softer, more delicate ways to communicate with your man.

Use a Soft and Calm Tone - Men tend to respond better to conversations that are free from hostility or aggression. Using a gentle and calm tone makes your words more inviting rather than confrontational. This doesn’t mean suppressing your feelings—it simply means expressing yourself in a way that encourages understanding instead of defensiveness. Be Direct but Playful - While men appreciate clear communication, adding a touch of playfulness can make interactions more enjoyable. Instead of demanding, “You never take me out!” try something like, “I’d love a cute date this weekend—surprise me?” This approach conveys your feelings while keeping the conversation light and engaging. Show Appreciation and Respect - Everyone likes to feel valued, and men are no different. Complimenting his efforts, whether big or small, makes him feel appreciated and encourages him to do more. A simple, “I love how you always think ahead,” or “I really admire how hardworking you are,” can boost his confidence and strengthen your emotional connection. Listen and Give Him Space to Speak - Communication isn’t just about talking—it’s also about listening. Sometimes, men take longer to process their thoughts before responding. Instead of rushing to fill the silence, give him space to express himself. When he does, show genuine interest and avoid interrupting. This not only makes him feel heard but also encourages more open and honest conversations.