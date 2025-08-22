7 Reasons Nigerian students spend more on gadgets than on books

Smartphones, laptops, and power banks serve as study tools, social lifelines, and income generators all at once.

Many students weigh the immediate utility of a device against the perceived one-time value of a textbook and choose the item that opens more doors.

Below are 7 clear reasons why gadgets now eat a bigger share of student budgets than printed books.

1. Gadgets are multipurpose tools

A smartphone or laptop replaces several items at once. It is a research engine, note taker, PDF reader, video lecture player, and communication hub. When a single device answers study needs, entertains, and handles side-hustle tasks, it feels like a smarter purchase than an expensive stack of textbooks.

2. Digital learning and online classes

With lectures, slides, and assignments delivered online, students need devices to attend classes and submit work. Schools using learning management systems and video calls make owning a device less optional. Without a reliable gadget, participation and performance suffer.

3. Access to free and pirated learning materials

Many students use digital copies of textbooks, open educational resources, and scanned notes. This reduces the incentive to buy new printed books while boosting demand for gadgets that can store and display those files.

4. Resale value and perceived investment

Gadgets retain resale value, so students see them as investments. A used phone or laptop can be sold later to recoup part of the cost. Books, especially course-specific ones, often have little resale demand after a semester ends.

5. Financing options and buy-now-pay-later plans

Retailers and fintech platforms offer installment plans and device financing that make gadgets more affordable upfront. When a student can spread payments over months, they are more likely to prioritise a laptop or phone over purchasing multiple textbooks at once.

6. Social signalling and peer pressure

Owning the latest phone or a sleek laptop carries social currency on campus. Students compare devices as much as grades, and the pressure to fit in or to present a professional freelance image pushes gadget spending higher.

7. Income-generating potential of devices

Many students use gadgets to earn money through freelancing, content creation, tutoring, and online sales. The device is not just for study but a tool that can generate income to cover other expenses, including future textbooks.

Balancing priorities does not mean choosing one over the other forever. Borrow core textbooks from libraries, buy secondhand editions, share resources with classmates, and prioritise a reliable device that meets study needs.