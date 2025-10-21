‘Oscroh’ and 20+ other updated Nigerian slang you need to get on board with

Two Saturdays ago, I ordered a Bolt ride from Yaba to Surulere. I was already exhausted from the heat, traffic, and Lagos wahala as usual. All I wanted was a quiet ride home. But the moment I entered the car, the driver looked at me through the mirror and asked, “Madam, you dey okay so?” I looked at him, puzzled and didn’t even know how to answer.

Apparently, I had that “my eye dey red” look, the kind you wear when life has shown you shege but you’re still pretending to be strong. I tried to smile it off, but the man just continued, “No vex, I just dey observe you… e be like say you dey H.”

At that point, I gave up on silence. So I laughed and told him,“Bros, e no even get as you go explain am, nobody go believe.” That was all the encouragement he needed. The conversation jumped from Lagos traffic survival to a small gist about his neighbour who “hammer” overnight and now behaves like “na only him get doings”.

By the time we got to Stadium, it had become a full street-therapy session. And I realised something: If you can survive a random Lagos commute and decode everything everyone is saying, congratulations, you are a certified Nigerian.

But if you were reading all that and secretly Googling half of those words, or you just returned from obodo oyibo and need to refresh your dictionary of survival slang, no wahala, this guide is for you.

Below are 20+ updated Nigerian slangs you need to familiarise yourself with in 2025, where they came from, what they mean, and how to actually use them.

21 Updated Nigerian Slang You Should Know in 2025

1. OS / Oscroh

OS slang

This slang exploded through Shallipopi’s music. “Oscroh” is a stylised form of olosho, which refers to transactional sex workers (often females) or people perceived to be exchanging intimacy for money. Example: “That your influencer friend wey dey post Dubai pictures every weekend, na OS she be.”

2. You go explain tire, no evidence Used when someone swears they’re innocent, but nobody believes them. The phrase basically means: “Talk from now till tomorrow, there’s nothing to back you up.” The slang originated with Nigerian musician Burna Boy, who first used it during an Instagram live session with fans. Example: Speaker 1: “I swear I no chop your meat!”

Speaker 1: “Lol, you go explain tire, no evidence.”

3. Dey play Short, sharp, sarcastic. It means “continue deceiving yourself” or “you’re unserious.” Example: Speaker 1: “I no read for this exam o, e be like you go gats help my life.”

Speaker 2: “Dey play.”

4. How’s it doing you? A playful way of saying “What’s wrong with you?” This phrase is often used when someone is acting out of character. Example: “Why you dey shout like that? How’s it doing you?”

5. My eye dey red Means “I’m upset,” “I’m angry,” or “I’m in a serious, no-laughing mood.” Example: “That girl think say she fit try me. I change am for am. My eye dey red!”

6. You dey whine me? Derived from “Are you kidding me?” It can be humorous or shocking. Example: “Your rent is 900k ke? You dey whine me?”

7. No gree for anybody

No gree for anybody

This unofficial slogan for the year 2024 remains relevant in 2025. It means: don’t tolerate disrespect, don’t be cheated, stand your ground. Became a youth mantra. Example: “This year, hustle tight and negotiate salary well. No gree for anybody.”

8. Oya nau This one is a multipurpose slang. It can mean “let’s go,” “okay then,” “bring it on,” or “do your worst.” Example: “You wan test me? Oya nau.” 9. As how? This one can be a challenge phrase. It’s used when someone says something confusing or unbelievable. Example: “That small boy tell me say he fit beat me. As how nau?”

10. Cut soap for me The phrase is believed to have originated in the slang of internet fraudsters, or "Yahoo boys," who would ask successful colleagues to "cut soap" for them, referencing the belief that bathing with a ritualistic soap could lead to overnight success . Example: “You don buy car? Abeg cut soap for me.”

11. Money na water Expression meaning “money flows easily” or “I have plenty money.” Became widespread from Davido fan slang. Example: “You order 10 bottles one night? Money na water!” 12. E choke This is a Davido-inspired slang meaning “too shocking/impressive.” Example: “See the crowd wey gather for that Davido concert! E choke!”

13. Vibes and Inshallah

Vibes and Inshallah

This is a phrase that has become a popular cultural reference after Reminisce's 2020 EP of the same name. "Inshallah" is an Arabic phrase meaning "God willing" or "hope it happens," while "vibes" refers to a general feeling or atmosphere.” Example: Speaker 1: “Have you planned your move?”

Speaker 2: “Not really… vibes and inshallah.”

14. Wet 3 A Gen Z/X-space slang comparing “Web3” (tech bros who get rich from the internet) to “Wet3” (girls who profit off their bodies or relationships). Example: “The guy fly her go Maldives again? Omo forget oh, Wet3 dey pay.”

15. Ejeh Means “my blood,” someone extremely close to you, like a brother/sister from another mother. Example: “Na my ejeh be this; we dey run things together.”

16. Ginger Means motivation, hype or energy. Example: “We need ginger for this party tonight!”

17. Liver Means “courage” or “mind” (as in daring). Example: “You slap soldier? You get liver oh!”

18. Hammer Means “to finally make it” or “to hit a big break.” Example: “Omo! I don finally hammer for this Lagos”

19. E go be This one is often used as a form of comfort slang. It means, “It will be well”. It can also mean “eventually, good things will come.” Example: “Life hard small now, but e go be.”

20. Steeze This slang is mostly used for fashion and general appearance. It means effortless coolness; that charisma without trying too hard. Example: “This guy get steeze.”

21. Go warm eba A hilarious insult that really means “stay in your lane” or “mind your business.” Example: “Why you dey put mouth for wetin no concern you? Go warm eba!”

Bonus: Nigerian Slang That Has Made It Into the Dictionary The global influence of Nigerian pop culture has pushed several homegrown expressions into mainstream English dictionaries like Oxford and Merriam-Webster. Some Nigerianisms are no longer “just slang,” they’re now official English vocabulary. A few notable ones include:

Okada (commercial motorcycle)

Buka (local roadside canteen)

Tokunbo (second-hand / imported goods)

Japa (the act of relocating abroad, usually for a better life)

Danfo (commercial yellow buses)

The inclusion of these words shows how Nigerian street language keeps crossing borders. Language in Nigeria isn’t just communication; it’s how Nigerians decode mood, status, humour, and street IQ. If you understood the opening gist without pausing, congrats, you’re certified Naija to the core. And if you didn’t? No wahala, now you’re officially updated.

