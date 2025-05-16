5 Nigerian proverbs that may actually be bad advice

In the hands of an elder, a well-placed proverb could end an argument, stop a wedding, or silence a stubborn child.

“Proverbs are the palm oil with which words are eaten,” Chinua Achebe famously wrote. But what happens when some of that “palm oil” is expired?

The truth is, not all Nigerian proverbs age well. Some were shaped by older generations navigating a world that no longer exists. Others, while sounding wise, carry outdated values, problematic views, or downright bad advice.

Here are some Nigerian proverbs that might need to be retired, or at least seriously questioned.

1. “A child who washes his hands can dine with elders.”

This sounds like motivation, but if we’re being honest, this proverb has sounds more like pressure than progress. It teaches young people that if they behave, they will be accepted by powerful people. But what if those “elders” are corrupt? What if the table is toxic?

This saying implies that success equals approval from the older generation, even when those elders refuse to pass the baton or make room.

In modern Nigeria, many “children” have washed their hands, bathed, even showered, yet the elders are still hoarding the spoons.

2. “What an elder sees while sitting, a child cannot see even if he climbs a tree.”

This popular proverb has been used to push toxic respect for elders, dismiss youthful ideas, resist change, and defend harmful traditions under the guise of wisdom.

Let’s not call a spade a shovel: not every elder is wise. Some are just older. And sometimes, the child on the tree actually sees the coming storm while the elder is too tired to look up. Age doesn’t guarantee insight, and respect shouldn’t mean silence.

3. “A man who brings home ant-infested firewood should not complain when lizards visit him.”

Translation: You brought your wahala on yourself.

This proverb is the Nigerian way of saying “you caused your own problems and you should be prepared to face the consequences of your own actions.” This sounds logical on the surface, until you realise how it’s used. People pull this one out to victim-blame.

A woman in an abusive marriage? “She should have seen the red flags.” Someone scammed in a bad business deal? “Who sent him?”

It discourages empathy and encourages judgment. Not every misfortune is self-inflicted. Life is complicated. Sometimes people just need support, not a lizard proverb in the middle of their pain.

4. “No matter how long the neck of a giraffe is, it still can't see the future.”

While this one is clever, it’s often used to humble people who dare to think ahead, question norms, or plan differently. It’s a poetic way of saying, “Don’t try to be too smart,” or “What do you know?”

But in today’s world, we need foresight. We need people thinking ten steps ahead, asking uncomfortable questions, and dreaming beyond the limitations of tradition. Discouraging vision with giraffe metaphors may sound wise, but it keeps people stagnant.

5. “Leave the matter for God.”

Not necessarily a proverb, but this one saying has ended more fights than the police ever could. It’s our way of saying, “Don’t stress it,” or “Let it go.” And while there’s wisdom in choosing peace, this proverb has also become a shortcut for avoiding justice.

Someone cheats you? “Leave am for God.” A politician steals public funds? “God will judge him.” Your boss harasses you at work? “Just pray.”

Instead of demanding accountability, we’ve been taught to spiritualise our pain and hand over our power. But not every battle is for the divine. Sometimes, we have to fight our own battles.