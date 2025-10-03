Every October, the British Film Institute (BFI) turns London into a global hub for cinema with the London Film Festival. Since its founding in 1957, the festival has evolved into one of the most prestigious film events in the world, attracting filmmakers, stars, and audiences from over 70 countries.

This year, running from 8 October to 19, 2025, the festival will screen nearly 180 feature films, along with shorts, expanded works, and panels across multiple venues. But for many Nigerians and lovers of Black cinema, the most exciting entries are homegrown: Dust to Dreams by Idris Elba (in collaboration with Nigerian creatives) and My Father’s Shadow by Akinola Davies Jr.

With films that spotlight Lagos, family, history, and identity, Nigerian cinema is standing tall among some of the world’s biggest releases at this year’s lineup at the BFI London Film Festival, showing just how powerful Nigerian storytelling has become.



Here are the Nigerian titles screening at this year’s festival.

Idris Elba’s "Dust to Dreams"

One of the most talked-about entries is Dust to Dreams, the directorial debut of Idris Elba. After premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier in September, the film is heading to London for its European debut. Set in Lagos, the story centres on Millicent (played by Nse Ikpe-Etim, Shanty Town), who owns a vibrant nightclub that she’s struggling to maintain while battling illness. Her daughters, Comfort (Eku Edewor, Breath of Life), Patience (Atlanta Bridget Johnson, Man of God), and Bisi (Constance Olatunde) return from London, intending to sell the club. Their plans are complicated by the sudden return of Johnson (Seal), a musician who may be their estranged father.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elba’s short film is a collaboration between Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife Films and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) through its Creative Africa Nexus (Canex). The cast is a blend of Nollywood favourites and international names. Seal’s role is notable as he steps into acting (rather than singing). Several reviewers argue it’s too compressed: relationships feel rushed, emotional arcs are underdeveloped, and the narrative tries to carry more weight than its 19-minute runtime allows. The Guardian, for instance, called it “visually energetic yet narratively chaotic.”

Akinola Davies Jr.’s "My Father’s Shadow"

Also making headlines is My Father’s Shadow , the feature debut of Nigerian-British director Akinola Davies Jr. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, making history as the first Nigerian film to ever be selected for the festival. It received a Caméra d'Or Special Mention for Best First Feature , tipping Davies as a filmmaker to watch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Set on a single day in 1993, the film follows two young brothers (Godwin Chiemerie Egbo and Chibuike Marvellous Egbo) as they’re unexpectedly taken to Lagos by their estranged father, Folarin (Sope Dirisu).

What begins as a simple father-son outing evolves into an emotional journey through memory, politics, and identity as they witness both the city’s energy and their father's personal struggles, all while political unrest threatens their safe return home.

Produced by Rachel Dargavel for Element Pictures and Funmbi Ogunbanwo for Fatherland Productions, the film was co-written by Davies and his brother Wale Davies, with support from BBC Film and the BFI. My Father’s Shadow is more than just a coming-of-age drama; it’s a bold reflection on identity, fatherhood, and a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s democracy. Early reviews at Cannes were generous. The Guardian called it a “subtle and intelligent coming-of-age tale” rich with emotion and model pacing.

Nigerian films appearing at international festivals like BFI London is a sign that Nollywood stories are resonating beyond borders, challenging stereotypes and redefining how African cinema is seen worldwide. Both films show the diverse range of stories Nollywood can tell, from intimate family dramas set against the backdrop of Lagos nightlife to historical narratives woven into the country’s political landscape. They map the range of where Nigerian cinema is headed. Maybe a new era; one where Nollywood doesn’t just want to be seen, but understood. Other major global premieres for the 2025 London Film Festival are Rian Johnson’s Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, The Death of Bunny Munro, and Hotel London.