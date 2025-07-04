5 Nigerian apps helping people save without even thinking about it

In Nigeria a growing number of fintech solutions round up transactions, lock away spare change or schedule transfers so users build their nest egg effortlessly.

These apps tap into local payment systems and bank APIs to move small amounts from everyday spending into dedicated savings pots.

Whether you want to fund next year’s vacation, pay school fees or prepare for emergencies these five Nigerian apps make saving automatic and painless.

1. PiggyVest

PiggyVest allows users to set up automated Save by Rule plans that transfer funds each day, week or month. Features such as Save the Change round up each debit transaction to the nearest naira moving the difference into a secure vault that earns competitive interest.

2. Cowrywise

With Cowrywise you create multiple savings goals and assign automatic transfers from linked bank accounts. The app’s AutoSave feature can be tied to salary dates or debit card transactions ensuring you save a fixed percentage before you spend.

Cowrywise also invests your funds in low-risk portfolios for growth.

3. Kuda Bank

As a digital only bank Kuda offers scheduled transfers to a Piggybank sub account. You decide a transfer amount and frequency, daily, weekly or monthly, and the app moves that money out of your main balance.

Piggybank savings earn interest and remain inaccessible until you choose to break the lock.

4. Carbon

Carbon’s Safelock wallet lets users lock away funds for a set period earning up to 15 percent annualized returns. You pick a target amount and duration, and the app prevents withdrawals until maturity. Carbon also provides reminders and progress tracking, so you stay on course.

5. ALAT by Wema

ALAT’s Save Up feature links to your debit card so that every purchase triggers a preconfigured transfer. You specify rounded up amounts or fixed percentages of transactions which the app moves into a separate savings account.

Combined with Goals for defined targets this encourages saving without manual transfers.